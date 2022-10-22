Moosic man faces more charges in fatal head-on crash

Oct. 21—An 18-year-old Moosic man who police say was high on methamphetamine and driving nearly twice the speed limit when he fatally struck another motorist in August was charged Friday for the death.

Nolan Devine, 602 School St., was arrested on counts including aggravated assault by vehicle following the Aug. 17 crash in the borough that killed John Errigo, 69, on the 900 block of Springbrook Avenue. On Friday, authorities amended his charges to include homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence following the receipt earlier this month of an analysis of his blood work and the state police's completion last month of a crash reconstruction.

Devine told police his Cadillac SUV malfunctioned which prevented him from drifting into oncoming traffic, Officer Matthew Brown wrote in a criminal complaint, noting he was lethargic and unemotional. Other drivers, however, contended they saw him speed and pass other vehicles by driving in the oncoming lane, which the police say was confirmed by surveillance footage recovered from nearby businesses.

Brown applied for a search warrant for Devine's medical records at Geisinger Community Medical Center from the day of the crash, which police say demonstrated he was under the influence of methamphetamine.

A state police accident reconstruction analyzed diagnostic data from both vehicles and found Devine was driving 58 mph five seconds before impact, sped up to 75 mph one second before impact and then tried to brake. At the time he collided head-on with Errigo, Devine's Cadillac was moving at 67 mph. The speed limit there is 35 mph. Errigo's fastest speed, seconds before the crash, was 37 mph.

Devine posted $100,000 bail and was released from Lackawanna County Prison. His preliminary hearing is scheduled Nov. 4.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.