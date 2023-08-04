Moosic man on trial for murder testifies he shot Carbondale man in self-defense

Aug. 3—SCRANTON — A 22-year-old Moosic man on trial in Lackawanna County Court for murder testified Thursday that he shot and killed a Carbondale man in self-defense.

Taaj Qaadir Blan said he wanted to "de-escalate" tension between his teenage step-brother and Pernell Simmons, 35, who was contacted to sell the boy marijuana.

Voice cracking, Blan testified he instead shot and killed Simmons Aug. 8 in self-defense because Simmons threatened to "air out" his car — slang for open fire — and his only way out of the parking lot where they met was a left turn that put him in the line of fire. A 9 mm Glock handgun he said he was licensed to carry was by his side.

"I just pointed the gun ... and I shot," he said.

District Attorney Mark Powell, on cross-examination, sought to throw cold water on Blan's story by pressing him on the several opportunities he had to leave before things turned deadly.

Powell pointed out Simmons did not have a gun, he did not strike Blan and he did not stop Blan from leaving.

"Mere words," set off the shooting, he said.

"Threats," Blan replied.

Blan is charged with first- and third-degree murder, among other offenses.

As the third day of testimony continues in the murder trial, the Lackawanna County district attorney's office rested its case Thursday morning after calling 16 witnesses since Tuesday.

Blan's parents, Angelo C. Smith, 49, and Margaret A. Del Castillo, 47, and Smith's former girlfriend, Erica Lynn Searcy, 39, are also on trial for obstruction of justice, hindering apprehension and evidence tampering charges for their alleged actions after the shooting.

Each told Judge Margaret Bisginani Moyle on Thursday they will not testify.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin this afternoon. The case may be with the jury for deliberation by the end of the day or by Friday.

Blan's testimony on the witness stand concluded 2 1/2 days of witnesses that began with a state trooper presenting video surveillance depicting a deadly shooting in the parking lot of Carbondale's Fallbrook Street apartment complex.

The video showing seven muzzle flashes and a man falling to the ground lacked accompanying audio.

On the witness stand, Blan sought to explain what happened.

On Aug. 8, Searcy's then-15-year-old son — who Blan considers a step-brother — was frightened. Simmons, a man who he wanted to buy marijuana from, threatened him by claiming gang affiliation and that he killed several people.

The teenager worked as janitor close to where Simmons lived on Fallbrook Street, so he feared showing up to work the next day.

Blan wanted to help resolve the issue. However, he took with him a 9mm Glock he testified he frequently carried.

As Blan and his step-brother, now 16, arrived, Blan beeped his car horn to try and find Simmons.

Simmons, he testified, emerged and seemed to want to fight. Simmons said he planned to shoot the car. Blan "froze up."

"Please don't do that," Blan remembered saying.

Simmons again threatened to shoot his car .

Blan pointed his Glock at Simmons and fired seven times. Three bullets struck him and, because of their design, fragmented into numerous pieces.

Simmons died at the scene.

"I thought he had a gun because that's what he said," Blan testified. "I didn't want this to happen."

Powell, however, stressed surveillance footage indicated Blan fired some of those shots at a downward angle as Simmons fell, which Blan denied. Blan also pulled his car forward three times during the confrontation, indicating he had a clear way to leave.

Blan exited his car and collected the empty casings off the pavement, which he said was force of habit from going to the shooting range.

Powell questioned why he did not call 911 and Blan replied he had been frightened.

Blan also denied there had been a cover-up and claimed he, his mother and Searcy had been on the way to the police station to turn himself in when the police stopped him and took him into custody.

