Moosic police seek 18-year-old for choking woman

Apr. 28—Moosic police obtained a warrant for an 18-year-old man accused of choking his girlfriend Thursday.

A criminal complaint filed by Officers James Brown and Bryan Besecker alleged Nymere Canada, of Wilkes-Barre, placed a woman in a rear chokehold until she became dizzy while at a home on Pittston Avenue. Another person in the home witnessed Canada choking the victim.

Canada, 191 Lobel Lane, also struck her in the face, the police said.

Canada is at large and was last known to be somewhere in the Wilkes-Barre region, police said. Anyone with information was asked to contact police by calling 570-342-9111.

Officers charged him with strangulation, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment and child endangerment because the assault happened near Canada's child.

It is not his first brush with trouble. In June, he was accused of a home invasion robbery in Scranton with an accomplice stabbed to death later that month on Olive Street.

Identified in that case by the police as Nymir Canada, he waived his right to a preliminary hearing in August. It was not clear where that case currently stands.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.