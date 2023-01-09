Moosic police seize fireworks from borough garage

Jan. 9—MOOSIC — A Scranton man faces charges after police confiscated a stash of fireworks from a garage on Birney Avenue on Sunday afternoon, Moosic Police Chief Rick Janesko said.

Police served a search warrant at a garage at 3300 Rear Birney Ave. around 4 p.m. and discovered the fireworks, he said.

The search was part of an ongoing investigation, Janesko added.

George Cramer of Scranton was later taken into police custody during a traffic stop at East Corey Street and Birney Avenue in Moosic around 6:10 p.m. and faces charges related to the sale of fireworks, risking catastrophe and recklessly endangering another person, Janesko said.

Additional charges are expected to be filed, he said.

The property owners are listed as Gregory E. and Carla Shaffer, according to the Lackawanna County assessment database. Janesko said Gregory Shaffer rents the garage to someone else.

Moosic's Greenwood Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene after propane tanks were discovered in the garage along with the smell of fuel oil, Janesko said.

Janesko noted the sheer volume of fireworks — which he estimated at a value of $20,000 or more — created a safety concern for nearby residents.

"With this many of them, it's safe to say it's a hazard to everyone who lives in the surrounding area," he said.

The fireworks will be stored as evidence before eventually being destroyed by the Scranton Police Department Bomb Unit, Janesko said.

