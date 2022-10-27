Moosic woman charged with ethnic intimidation

Oct. 26—A Moosic woman hurled racial slurs at her neighbor and harassed her for days, borough police said.

Megan M. Howey, 31, 515 Dupont St., is charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment, according to a criminal complaint prepared by Officers Stace Sala and Jason O'Hora.

When a woman identified in a police affidavit by her first name, Latonya, spoke with officers Tuesday, she said her troubles with Howey had been an ongoing issue for four days.

Howey reportedly called her a racial slur and said she does "not want to live next to these black people," according to a police affidavit.

Efforts to reach both women were unsuccessful Wednesday. Howey did not have an attorney listed on her docket.

Shortly before police responded to Dupont Street, Howey had her 7-year-old daughter record her neighbor using her cell phone, making her feel uncomfortable, according to police. The victim told police she moved out recently and has been staying in hotels because she felt she was in danger.

Howey is free on $2,500 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Nov. 7.

