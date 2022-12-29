Moosup man charged with sexual assault

PLAINFIELD — Police on Tuesday arrested a Moosup man on sexual assault and other charges in connection with an incident in September 2021 at his home.

Mark Canales, 42, of 531 Moosup Pond Road, Apt D., was charged with sexual assault 1st degree, sexual assault 2nd degree, unlawful restraint 2nd degree, assault 3rd degree and disorderly conduct, police said.

Canales was also arraigned Tuesday in the Danielson Superior Courthouse, where his bond was reduced to $125,000. He has not yet pleaded to any charges, and has not been released from custody, according to the Connecticut Judicial Branch website.

Canales is due back in court Feb. 10, according to the judicial branch website.

On Sept. 14, 2021, the Plainfield Police received a complaint from an individual reporting they had been physically and sexually assaulted at a residence in Moosup.

The Plainfield Police Department Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant for Canales’ home on Sept. 15, 2021, seizing multiple pieces of evidence in connection with the investigation.

More than a year lapsed between the search warrant and the arrest because sexual assault investigations take a long time, Plainfield Police Chief Mario Arriaga told The Bulletin Thursday, because police need to test items, conduct interviews, and maintain communication with the Connecticut Attorney General’s office.

“People want arrests right away, but sexual assault investigations, especially of this caliber, are very complex,” he said.

No further details of the alleged crime were available.

