Mop-up operations in Kharkiv Oblast: Ukrainian forces capture crucial UAV, self-propelled gun and tank

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO – SUNDAY, 11 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:56

During a mop-up operation in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) have captured a Russian self-propelled gun, a tank and an unmanned aerial vehicle, and took a so-called "LNR" "policeman" prisoner ["LNR" stands for the self-proclaimed and Russian-backed Luhansk People’s Republic – ed.].

Source: Special Operations Forces Command on Facebook

Details: A tactical group of one of the SOF units, together with a sniper unit of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, carried out mop-up operations in several towns and villages on the Kharkiv front.

In the course of the operations, the SOF found a 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled gun and a tank, which they handed over to the Ukrainian Defence Forces. They also captured a so-called "LNR" "policeman"; after initial questioning, they handed him over to officers of the National Police.

Quote: "A Russian unmanned aerial vehicle alongside its ground control systems, antennas, and factory documentation became an important trophy. Orlan-10 is the most widely used UAV that the enemy deploys to detect Ukrainian positions and adjust artillery fire.

The captured [UAV] is particularly important because all of its key components and manuals have been retained. Thus, our signals intelligence and electronic warfare experts will be able to counter the Russian threat from the sky more effectively, and the enemy will suffer even greater losses."

