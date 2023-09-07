Mopar Muscle Is On Sale At Specialty Auto Auctions This Weekend In Loveland, Colorado

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Get ready Mopar fans!

Gearheads and classic car aficionados, mark your calendars! This weekend, Specialty Auto Auctions in Loveland, Colorado is the place to be if you're looking to experience or even own a piece of American automotive legend. That's right, Mopar Muscle cars—those iconic powerhouses from Chrysler, Dodge, Plymouth, and more—are stealing the spotlight. Whether you're a die-hard Mopar enthusiast or a newbie looking to delve into the world of classic American muscle, this auction promises a line-up that will get your pulse racing. Get ready to feast your eyes on a fleet of high-octane, beautifully preserved Mopars, each one an enduring symbol of the golden age of American auto engineering. Stay tuned, because this event is revving up to be an unforgettable celebration of horsepower and heritage.

1968 Plymouth Hemi GTX

Step back in time with this impeccably preserved 1968 Plymouth Hemi GTX, a jewel from a large Mopar collection. This 2-door powerhouse features a 426 Hemi engine paired with an automatic transmission, designed to deliver both performance and driving ease. Equipped with power steering and power brakes, this low-mileage beauty has undergone just one repaint many years ago, and still maintains its striking yellow exterior and sleek black bucket seats. Certified by Mopar expert Galen Govier, this GTX is accompanied by a factory fender tag and stands in excellent condition. Don't miss your chance to own this certified, classic muscle car that flawlessly combines power with heritage. See it here.

1965 Dodge Coronet

Discover the epitome of 'cool' with this rare find — a 1965 Dodge Coronet from a large, meticulously curated Mopar collection. This 2-door gem is powered by a robust 440 engine with an automatic transmission and comes equipped with power steering for an effortless driving experience. The car boasts a unique 426 Ram Horn exhaust with factory cut-outs, making it an excellent candidate for a Super Stock clone. Donned in a crisp white exterior and featuring an interior with blue rubber mat floors, this sleeper car has a factory fender tag and is in excellent condition. Owned long-term by a dedicated Mopar enthusiast, it's hard to find a Coronet that oozes this much style and authenticity. Don't let this opportunity to own a piece of American automotive history pass you by! See it here.

1968 Dodge Dart GTS

Up for auction on September 9, 2023, at the 2023 Fall Auto Auction with Good Guys, is this super-rare 1968 Dodge Dart GTS. This 2-door classic comes restored in a jaw-dropping purple exterior and a pristine white interior. Under the hood, you'll find a strong 318 engine, although the car originally came with a 340 engine. It features an automatic transmission, air conditioning, and power steering for modern comfort. The Dart GTS rolls on new wheels and tires and comes complete with a Certa Card and build sheet. If you're in the market for an exceptionally hard-to-find GTS, this is your golden opportunity to own a piece of Dodge history. Don't miss out! See it here.

Specialty Auto Auction is proud to present it’s 2023 Fall Auto Auction with Good Guys on September 9th. The sale is taking place at the Budweiser Events Center located at 5290 Arena Cir, Loveland, CO 80538.

There is still time to consign your car.

Bidding will take place live or on Proxibid here.

