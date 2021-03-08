Mopar Ranch Is Adult Disneyland

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Make this your next vacation destination…

Nicole Johnson is just getting started on her YouTube channel Nicole Johnson’s Detour and already the second episode where she visits Mopar Ranch is absolutely amazing. If Johnson looks familiar, that’s for good reason: she’s a former monster truck driver and the original person behind the wheel of the Scooby-Doo Monster Jam truck. She’s also a two-time women’s national rock crawling champion and was the first woman to finish King of the Hammers, the grueling one-day off-road race.

Check out this farm full of classic Mopar muscle cars here.

Mopar Ranch is owned by Terry Ulmer and as you’ll see it’s amazing. Prepare to have your eyes fall out of your head when you see the selection of Mopar cars tucked away. The guy has a 1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda in Tor Red, a ‘Cuda 440 Six Pack in Limelight, a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner with an upgraded cam and rockers, a 1968 Dodge Charger, and more. He started collecting the cars in the 80s and got them for a song and a dance compared to what they’re worth today.

image credit: YouTube

In the video you get to see Johnson drive one of the ‘Cudas and for some reason her and Ulmer are wearing lime green outfits, we’re guessing to match the Limelight paint. There always has to be some crazy schtick with YouTubers.

image credit: YouTube

Not only does Ulmer have a lot of classic Mopars socked away and they’re in fantastic condition instead of just sitting out in the open and rotting, the man has paid tribute to the United States Navy. For 37 years, the man built ships and munitions for the Navy, so he wanted to incorporate that into his dream house. Paying tribute to the survivors of Pearl Harbor, the man fabricated an exact replica of a pilot house. He regularly hosts groups of military veterans at Mopar ranch, as well as active duty members of the US Armed Forces.

Anyway, check out the video for more info about Mopar Ranch.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.