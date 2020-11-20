Mopec Adds International Distribution Capabilities in 14 Countries

·2 min read

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mopec—a leading provider of high-quality pathology, anatomy, mortuary and necropsy equipment and products—has recently finalized distribution agreements in 14 countries, expanding the company's global product network.

"These agreements reflect our ongoing commitment to providing high-quality products and services around the world," said Alan P. Diaz, Director of International Commercialization at Mopec. "We look forward to working with our new partners and to continuing to grow our international relationships."

The recently signed agreements and available products include:

  • Chile: Arquimed: Mortuary chambers, autopsy tables, thanatology stations, grosslab or macroscopy stations, autopsy saws, thanatological instruments

  • Colombia: Macrosearch

  • Costa Rica: IFR: Full Mopec catalog

  • Ecuador: SIMED

  • Hong Kong: Advanced TNI Co., Ltd

  • Japan: Natsume Seisakusho Co., LTD

  • Mexico: IVG: Autopsy saws, pedestal autopsy tables and carts, body lifts and transports, mass fatality and mortuary response solutions, pathology grossing stations

  • Panama: La Casa del Medico

  • Paraguay: Infotec

  • Puerto Rico: Bio-Nuclear

  • Peru: SIMED

  • Russia: Veramed

  • South Korea: Seongkohn Traders: Autopsy tables, grossing stations, autopsy instruments

  • Trinidad & Tobago: Louis Villafana & Co. Ltd.

  • United Arab Emirates: Gulf Drug

In addition to supplying specific products in the above countries, Mopec's experienced team of professionals is available to provide customized emergency preparedness, mass fatality response and surge capacity products and services in support of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic The company's recently published whitepaper The Future of Mass Fatality Preparedness provides valuable insight and guidance on preparedness best practices. To access the whitepaper or learn more about Mopec's products and services, visit Mopec.com.

About Mopec
Mopec, based in Madison Heights, Michigan, is a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality pathology, anatomy, mortuary, and necropsy equipment and products. Founded in 1992, Mopec differentiates itself through its extensive engineering process, superior design, and market-leading quality. Mopec is Better By Design and specializes in solutions for hospitals, universities, morgues, and a variety of other markets. Mopec is committed to the production innovative products and providing high quality customer service. For more information, visit www.mopec.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Lisa Lark
+1 313.410.8477
llark@lambert.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mopec-adds-international-distribution-capabilities-in-14-countries-301177809.html

SOURCE Mopec

Latest Stories

  • Trump claims Michigan election board was 'viciously harassed' to certify Biden vote in Detroit

    President Trump on Wednesday lashed out after officials in Wayne County, Mich., who initially blocked certification of the votes in the election, backtracked and unanimously certified results showing Joe Biden beat him handily.

  • Rudy Giuliani’s Hair Dye Streaks Down Face After ‘My Cousin Vinny’ Performance

    During a press conference that was deemed too crazy for CNN, MSNBC, and Fox Business anchor Neil Cavuto—all three of which declined to air it, unlike Fox News, Newsmax, and OAN—Rudy Giuliani attempted to lay out the Trump campaign’s case for overturning the will of the American people and keeping the current president in office. It didn’t exactly go as planned.“Did you all watch My Cousin Vinny?” Giuliani asked at one point. “It’s one of my favorite law movies, because he comes from Brooklyn,” he explained, before deciding it would be appropriate to act out a scene from the 1992 film.He started to explain the scene in question, in which a witness claims to have seen the alleged crime at the center of the story. Then, in an exceedingly poor imitation of Joe Pesci, Giuliani barked, “How many fingers have I got up?” The woman gets it wrong because “she was too far away” to see.“These people were farther away than My Cousin Vinny was from the witness,” he added, referring to Republican poll watchers. “They couldn’t see a thing!” From there, he randomly started accusing Joe Biden of committing “crimes” without laying out evidence or specifics.As the press conference proceeded, an increasingly sweaty Giuliani repeatedly wiped his brow as what appeared to be dark hair dye started streaming down his face.> Giuliani says "there is nobody here that engages in fantasy," then details his fantasy about how Trump won Pennsylvania by 300,000 votes and Michigan by 50,000 votes when he in fact decisively lost both of those states pic.twitter.com/7CvU4OuQRX> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2020“I don’t know what you need to wake you up, to do your job and inform the American people, whether you like it or not, of the things they need to know!” Giuliani shouted at reporters later. “This is real! It’s not made up! There’s no one here who engages in fantasies.”Lewis Black Brutally Mocks Trump Fans Fleeing Fox NewsRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Taiwan grounds F-16 fighter fleet after jet disappears during a nighttime training mission

    Taiwan has grounded all of its F-16 fighter jets for safety checks as rescuers continue to search for one that went missing during a training exercise, authorities said Wednesday. The decision removes around 150 planes from Taiwan's skies, leaving the democratic island relying on an even more limited fleet to warn off Chinese jets that have been buzzing it at an unprecedented rate in recent months. The air force said a single-seat F-16 flown by a 44-year-old pilot disappeared from radar at an altitude of some 6,000 feet (1,800 metres) two minutes after taking off from Hualien air base in eastern Taiwan on Tuesday night. The disappearance comes less than three weeks after a pilot was killed when his F-5E fighter jet crashed into the sea during training, prompting a similar grounding. "The rescue mission is our top priority now. The air force has grounded all F-16s for checks and I've instructed an investigation into the cause of the incident," President Tsai Ing-wen told reporters. Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which views the island as its own territory and has vowed to seize it one day, by force if necessary.

  • AOC shoots down Nikki Haley in fiesty Covid relief exchange: ‘I know you’re confused about actual governance’

    ‘Nikki, I’m suggesting Republicans find the spine to stand up’

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Biden says he will not pursue a national lockdown as part of his COVID-19 response: 'I am not going to shut down the economy, period'

    The notion of Biden shutting down the economy was a repeated talking point from President Donald Trump's campaign.

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • US hits Iran with new sanctions as Pompeo defends strategy

    The United States hit Iran with new sanctions on Wednesday, as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the case that undoing the actions of the Trump administration would be foolish and dangerous. The Treasury and State departments announced they had targeted a leading Iranian charity and numerous of its affiliates for human rights violations. At the same time, Pompeo released a statement titled “The Importance of Sanctions on Iran,” which argued that the Trump administration's moves against Iran made the world safer and should not be reversed.

  • Pence gives hopeful outlook on pandemic, but takes no questions

    Vice President Mike Pence threw every metaphor he had at the pandemic in the first public briefing of the coronavirus task force since the Nov. 3 election, but at the end he stalked out of the White House briefing room, ignoring shouted questions from the crowd of reporters.

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse illegally bought gun with coronavirus stimulus check

    The Kenosha shooter will face charges in Wisconsin

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession Trump is reportedly going straight to Republican state legislators in an attempt to overthrow Biden's win

  • Suburban Milwaukee officer who killed 3 since 2015 resigns

    A suburban Milwaukee police officer who has fatally shot three people in the line of duty since 2015, including a teenager outside a mall in February, is expected to receive about $130,000 for resigning from the force. The Wauwatosa Common Council approved a separation agreement with Joseph Mensah on Tuesday night, effective Nov. 30. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has ruled all three shootings by Mensah were justified self-defense.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Quarter of people may already be immune to coronavirus – even though many have never been infected

    A quarter of people may already be immune to coronavirus even though many of them have never been infected, a new study by Public Health England (PHE) suggests. Over the past few months, researchers have followed nearly 2,850 key workers from the police, fire and health services to gauge levels of immunity to the virus. They discovered that, by June, one in four had high levels of T-cells which recognised Covid, suggesting they had some level of protection against the virus – but nearly half had never been infected. Researchers believe they probably picked up immunity from similar coronaviruses such as those that cause the common cold. In the four months of follow-up, nobody with a high T-cell count became infected with Covid, suggesting they were protected against it. Dr Peter Wrighton-Smith, the CEO of Oxford Immunotec, the company that developed the T-cell test for trial, said it showed antibody testing alone may underestimate the number of people already immune to the virus. "Here we are talking about people on the front line, so 25 per cent may be a bit high, but this suggests we are not seeing a true picture through antibody surveillance surveys and that many more people have T-cell immunity," he said. "It also suggests that models predicting the outcome of the pandemic are unduly thinking more people are going to get it than really are. "In this data, there is a significant cohort of people who have T-cells without antibodies. Clearly some of this may be because those antibodies have waned over time, but some is probably immunity from other infections. There has been growing speculation that there is a phenomenon of cross-reactive immunity in which people who have been exposed to a common cold virus will also be protected from Covid."

  • Republicans on board of key Michigan county revoke decision to certify election results

    Refusal to certify results by two Republican board members is being celebrated by Trump and his allies

  • Pence, coronavirus task force members leave briefing without taking questions

    At a coronavirus task force briefing on Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence and other members of the task force left without taking questions from members of the press.

  • 'Too soon' to let Boeing 737 MAX fly again, say families of Lion Air crash victims

    Some of the relatives of victims of a fatal Boeing 737 MAX crash in Indonesia have slammed a decision by U.S. aviation authorities to allow the jets to return to the skies, saying the move comes too soon. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday lifted a flight ban on Boeing's 737 MAX imposed after two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people within five months in 2018 and 2019. Two years after the plane operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea, killing all 189 on board, the tragedy is still raw.

  • China says 'Five Eyes' should face reality on Hong Kong

    China on Thursday rejected the latest attack on its Hong Kong policy by the U.S. and several of its allies, saying they “should face up to the reality” that the former British colony has been returned to China. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian was responding to a statement on Hong Kong issued by the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada and New Zealand, which together make up an intelligence partnership known as the Five Eyes. “No matter if they have five eyes or 10 eyes, if they dare to harm China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, they should beware of their eyes being poked and blinded,” he said at a daily briefing.

  • Will Trump and Fox News turn from allies to enemies?

    Is the nation's most influential news network primed to be added to President Trump's long list of adversaries?

  • Progressive groups warn Biden that giving White House roles to anyone with Google ties, including its former CEO Eric Schmidt, would 'alienate' the nation

    The 14 progressive groups told Biden they "want to ensure that the internet isn't dominated by a handful of corporations," such as Google.