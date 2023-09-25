Moped driver in critical condition after crash on I-85, police say

A moped driver is in critical condition after being hit by a truck on Interstate 85 Monday morning, police said.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. near Highway 274 (Exit 14). Police said the moped’s driver was heading north when he was hit by a Chevrolet pickup truck.

ALSO READ: Moped collision leaves 1 dead on I-85, Highway Patrol reports

The moped driver was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. He was later transferred to a Charlotte hospital for care.

ALERT: #Gaston Communications says a wreck that happened at 3:25 AM on I-85 NB at #BessemerCity Rd. (x14) with possible injuries is still causing delays. #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) September 25, 2023

Police didn’t say why the moped driver was on the interstate or if any charges will be filed.

The Gastonia Police Department is investigating the case and asked anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the crash, to call them at 704-866-6702. You can ask to speak with Officer Koeppel or Officer Carpenter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Teens on e-scooter struck by SUV in Myers Park)



