Moped driver dies in Hickory crash, police say

A man driving a moped died in a crash on Tuesday, police said.

It happened at 10 p.m. on Highway 127 near South Center Street.

Investigators said the man driving the moped, 55-year-old Billy Gene Starnes, tried to cross the highway when he collided with a Tesla.

Starnes died at the scene, authorities said.

Police said they aren’t expecting charges in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

