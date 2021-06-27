Moped rider dies after being run over by pickup truck, SC coroner says

A South Carolina man was killed Saturday night when the moped he was riding collided with a pickup truck, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said.

Edward L. Blackwell was identified as the crash victim, according to Coroner Darryl Ables.

The 78-year-old Aiken resident died of blunt force injuries, Ables said.

At about 5:30 p.m., Blackwell was riding a moped on York Street near downtown Aiken when he turned east onto Rudy Mason Parkway and into the path of an oncoming 1999 Ford pickup truck, according to Ables.

Blackwell was run over by the truck in the wreck and taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he died, Ables said.

There was no word if Blackwell was wearing a helmet.

No other injuries were reported.

Information on why Blackwell turned toward the oncoming vehicle was not available, but toxicology tests are pending and the crash is being investigated by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Through Friday afternoon, 480 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, the state Department of Public Safety reported.

At least 14 people have been killed in Aiken County crashes in 2021, according to DPS.