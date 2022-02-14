Moped rider shot in the face by someone in SUV

Lafayette Police Department

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Joseph Stantz was stopped at 11th and North streets about 8:35 p.m. Friday when he heard five or six popping sounds and felt an impact to his face just below his left eye, Lafayette police said.

Stantz, 29, of Lafayette, was on his moped and stopped at the intersection when a SUV pulled up beside him. It was then he heard the popping sounds.

Police suspected it was a BB gun or pellet gun was used by someone inside the SUV.

Officers found a SUV matching the one described by Stantz parked in the 1900 block of Maple Street, and inside the vehicle, police could see BB guns.

Stantz was not inured in the shooting, police said.

As part of their investigation, officers served a search warrant at a nearby house and made an unrelated arrest. Police continue to investigate who inside the SUV shot Stantz.

