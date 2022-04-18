Moped-riding suspect surrenders in sex attack on Brooklyn street

A moped rider who assaulted a woman in a Brooklyn street gutter has surrendered to detectives, police said Monday.

Omar Dasilva, 21, turned himself in at the Brooklyn Special Victims Squad Squad headquarters after a tipster called Crime Stoppers and identified him, police said.

Dasilva is accused of attacking the 59-year-old woman as she walked, carrying bags, along Church Ave. near E. 95th St. in East Flatbush shortly before 2 a.m. March 31. The disturbing sex attack was caught on surveillance video.

He pulled up on his moped and confronted her, then punched her in the face, knocking her into the roadway, police said. Dasilva then headed down Church Ave. before making a U-turn and returning to the victim, who was still prone on the street, cops said.

The woman struggled as he ripped at her pants and underwear, pulling one garment off — all while traffic passed in the background.

As he let her sit on the curb while he rifled through her belongings, a Sanitation Department street sweeper, with its lights on, showed up, riding down the curb until getting to where the moped is parked, the video showed. The sweeper kept going, traveling out of the camera frame without stopping or slowing down.

Dasilva, who lives in downtown Brooklyn about five miles away, was charged with sex abuse, sexual misconduct and forcible touching.

He awaits arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court.