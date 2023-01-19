Mora County man found not guilty of second-degree murder

Jan. 18—A Mora County man accused of fatally shooting an acquaintance in September 2021 was found not guilty of murder Tuesday after a six-day jury trial.

David Griego, 71, was charged with second-degree murder and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon, according to online court records. Griego was found guilty on the misdemeanor weapons charge but acquitted of murder. A trespassing charge was also dismissed.

A news release from 4th Judicial District Attorney Thomas Clayton's office Wednesday stated the facts of the case were not in dispute, but rather Griego's motive for killing 66-year-old John Serna.

"The defendant claimed self-defense — asserting the past history between himself and Serna and alleged that Serna attacked him with a rock on that morning," the release read.

Griego was accused of shooting Serna in the chest and head Sept. 12, 2021, on Morphy Lake Road in Mora County. Griego called law enforcement after the shooting and told dispatchers he saw Serna following him and was defending himself.

The case against Griego was mired in some controversy after accusations that officials in the 4th Judicial District were showing Griego "preferential treatment" because he is the uncle of two judges working within the district, Abigail and Michael Aragon.

Proceedings were moved to San Miguel County, according to the release from Clayton's office. Twenty-four witnesses testified at trial.

Clayton wrote his office is disappointed in the verdict against Griego, but he respects the decision made by jurors.

"The taking of human life, is a tragedy. That act cannot be undone," Clayton wrote in a statement. "It was a difficult case given the loss of life, the charges, and the issues regarding evidence. I extend my thoughts and prayers to the entire Serna family."