Moraine community in disbelief after active shooter kills 1, injures 2 at DMAX plant

The evening shooting that disrupted a Moraine business Thursday left many community members in shock and wondering how someone could do this.

Moraine Police and Fire were dispatched to the DMAX plant, on Dryden Road, just after 9 p.m. on reports of an active shooter on its premises, Sgt. Andrew Parish with the police department stated in the late night press conference.

The male shooting suspect killed one man at the scene and injured another person after firing several rounds in a targeted attack. The suspect then reportedly shot themself, but did not die from the self-inflicted wound. As a result, the still-alive victim and suspect were transported to a hospital for treatment.

There were other reported injuries unrelated to the shooting. The injuries were thought to have been sustained due the chaotic evacuation.

News Center 7 Reporter Brandon Lewis spoke with Brian Smith, an employee, who was at the business’s premises, working on the machine flow, during the shooting.

“I just took off” in the opposite direction, Smith recalled after hearing “at least 10 or 12 shot” near him. He was not in a state to check the time or investigate the shooting because he was “scared.”

Smith worked at the plant for about 10 years and has never experienced an incident like this.

“I’m shook up,” Smith said, wondering how this could happen since the plant was a “great place to work at.”

Lewis also spoke with Scott Evans, a neighbor, who was informed of the active shooter by a friend as the incident developed. The neighbor reiterated Smith’s concerns and questions.

“I can’t believe this happened,” Evans said. “I grew up in this neighborhood... I watched them build DMAX.”

In the confusion with the shooting, Evans, who lives his wife and parents, attempted to evacuate the area under orders.

“This is a major shock,” Evans informed. “Nothing like this has happened here. The neighborhood is normally quiet.”

Evans continued to question why an event like this happened in the community he called his home.

Moraine Police were expected to release more information regarding the shooting Friday.







