Moraine man accused of sexually assaulting woman at Town & Country Shopping Center

A Moraine man is in jail after police say he sexually assaulted a woman at a Kettering shopping center.

Derek McGrew, 28, was charged with gross sexual imposition and abduction this week.

On April 7 around 9:30 p.m., McGrew exposed himself to a woman in the bathroom on the east side of the Town & Country Shopping Center on E. Stroop Road, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

The woman said that McGrew tried to take her pants off, fondled her, pulled her hair and made lewd comments toward her during the incident. She was able to break free and report the incident to local security, according to police records.

McGrew is scheduled to appear in court next on April 21, according to court records.

McGrew is also scheduled to appear in court the same day for voyeurism, public indecency and disorderly conduct charges from 2021, as well as a public indecency charge from this year, according to court records.

He is currently booked in the Montgomery County Jail, according to jail records.