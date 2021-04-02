Moraine man gets 19 years in death of woman who reported him to Children Services

Apr. 2—A Moraine man was sentenced Thursday to 19 years in prison after he was convicted of stabbing a Miami Twp. woman who later died of her injuries after she reported him to a child welfare agency.

Duane Edward Taylor, 32, was convicted Feb. 5 of involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and retaliation after he pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to the Dec. 28, 2018, stabbing of two women. One of the women, 53-year-old Ronda Neal, died Oct. 22, 2019, of complications from the injuries she suffered during the attack.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office asked a judge to sentence Taylor to 20 years, saying that anything less would demean the seriousness of the crimes and would not adequately punish him or protect the public.

In the sentencing memorandum filed by prosecutors March 26, they say that on Dec. 28, 2018, Neal filed a report with Montgomery County Children Services regarding a possible incident involving a child and Taylor.

"The defendant learned that Ms. Neal had called Children Services on him. He decided to exact revenge for that call by hiding in Ms. Neal's van for who knows how long. He laid in wait in the back under the cover of darkness as she and her unsuspecting friend got inside. He attacked them from behind, in a situation when neither one of them had any opportunity to protect themselves," the memorandum says.

Prosecutors said that Neal was a mother and grandmother and family members continue to mourn her death.

After the attack, prosecutors said Taylor tried to evade police by shaving his head. He eventually was arrested after several days, prosecutors said.

Defense attorney Ben Swift previously released a statement to the Dayton Daily News.

"Mr. Taylor wanted to bring closure to this matter for the victim's families and ensure that he would be released from prison instead of being subjected to a possible life sentence. This plea assures that he will be released in the future," Swift said.

Taylor was sentenced to 11 years for involuntary manslaughter plus eight years for felonious assault, which are the maximum possible sentences. He also was sentenced to 36 months for retaliation, which was ordered to be served concurrently for a total of 19 years in prison.

Staff Writer Parker Perry contributed to this report.