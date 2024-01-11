Moraine man pleads guilty to child porn charges

Jan. 11—A Moraine man accused of having child porn pleaded guilty to charges this week.

Trung Mai, 29, pleaded guilty to five counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Five additional counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and five counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance were dismissed.

Mai is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 7. He is facing up to 18 months per charge and will be a Tier II sex offender, according to court documents.

Tier II offenders must verify their address every 180 days for 25 years.

The investigation began last March after Moraine police received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force, according to Kettering Municipal Court records. Investigators served a search warrant on June 21 at Mai's home and arrested him.

Mai admitted to having child pornography and said he was "just curious," according to an affidavit.

He also said he was in a private Facebook group that shared child pornography and claimed to have child pornography on his cellphone, computer and possibly on some of the USB drives seized during the search, according to the affidavit.