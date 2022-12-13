Moraine Police arrest 3 men with possible connection to thefts around Montgomery County

Moraine Police Department may have arrested three men in connection with thefts from vehicles in Kettering and Miami Township.

Kettering and Miami Township Police both posted on Facebook asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects or the white vehicle used to drive away from the scene. The posts were published Monday morning.

Moraine Police commented on both departments’ Facebook posts stating that the suspect vehicle was most likely a white 2021 Acura TLX that was reported stolen from Huber Heights.

Moraine Police reportedly recovered the stolen vehicle Monday afternoon then arrested three adult men in connection with the thefts Tuesday morning.

Moraine Police were not available to provide additional information regarding the suspects’ identities or the charges made against them.

We will update this story as more information is released.