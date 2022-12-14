Moraine police provide new details on arrests of 3 men accused of stealing car; 2 charged

Moraine Police provided more detail on what led to Monday’s arrest of three men involved in a vehicle robbery of a 2021 Acura TLX, at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Two of the three of the suspects have been formally charged by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Tolie Pate, 23, was the driver of the stolen vehicle and is facing felony charges of two counts of failure to comply and receiving stolen property, according to Montgomery Jail records. He has also been charged one misdemeanor count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident, Moraine Police said.

Jalen Barnes, 18, has also been charged with one felony of improper handling of a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing official business.

A third suspect has not yet been identified but is expected to be charged, Moraine Police said.

All three men are suspected to be in connection with thefts from vehicles in Kettering and Miami Township but it could not be confirmed, Moraine Police said.

A Flying Ace Car Wash security camera showed the stolen vehicle entering and leaving the car wash Monday morning as Moraine Police vehicles were blocking both entrances and exits. The vehicle exited the car wash, drove over the curve and fled from officers resulting in a pursuit.

“(The pursuit) it lasted half a mile,” Sgt. Andrew Parish told News Center 7. “The speeds were in the 80s.”

It reached speeds of 82 m.p.h. on Dorothy Lane heading toward State Route 741 and crashed into another vehicle.

“The suspects could not could not negotiate with a curve and crashed into a Hyundai Sonata,” Parish said. “That driver was not hurt.”

The three suspects fled the scene on foot and one threw a gun over the fence of a business, according to Moraine Police.

All three were apprehended after a brief foot pursuit and search of the area with the assist of Kettering Police.

The entire pursuit lasted about a half-mile, Parish said.

