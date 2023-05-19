Moraine Police to give details surrounding deadly ‘targeted’ shooting that killed 1, injured 2

A man “targeted” and shot two people at a Moraine manufacturing plant Thursday night. One male victim died at the scene after succumbing to his gunshot wound, while the other victim and shooter suffered injuries.

The Moraine Police Department is expected to hold another press conference later today to elaborate further on the events surrounding the shooting.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 dead following shooting at DMAX plant in Moraine; Suspect, other victim injured

Moraine Police and Fire responded to the DMAX plant on Dryden Road, known for manufacturing diesel engines for heavy-duty consumer trucks. Officers arrived as 911 callers reported an active shooting just before 9 p.m., Sergeant Andrew Parish with the police department stated in a late night press conference.

News Center 7 Reporter Brandon Lewis spoke with a DMAX employee who was on the company’s premises when he heard “at least 10 or 12 shots.”

“I just took off” in the opposite direction, Brian Smith said. “I was scared.”

Smith worked at the plant for about 10 years and has never experienced an incident like this.

“I’m shook up,” Smith said, wondering how this could happen since the plant was a “great place to work at.”

Moraine Police worked with the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit to investigate the incident and found that two people were targeted by the shooting suspect, Parish said.

One man was killed during the shooting, while another was injured with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect then appeared to have shot himself, but did not die from the self-inflicted wound. As a result, the injured were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Several other individuals reported unrelated injuries. Officers believed these injured were sustained when employees were attempting to evacuate during the “chaotic” incident, Parish explained.

Moraine Police confirmed they would hold another press conference later today when their detectives gathered more concrete information revolving the shooting. However, the time that the press conference would be held was not disclosed at the time of reporting.

Story continues

News Center 7 will keep you updated as the press conference obtains an actualized time. We will also be responding to the conference location to gather more details about why the shooting occurred.

DMAX also released a statement stating, “We are aware of an incident at the DMAX Moraine manufacturing facility, and are working with local authorities. All production operations have been suspended at this time until further notice.”

Jared Hall/Staff

Jared Hall/Staff

Jared Hall/Staff

Jared Hall/Staff

Jared Hall/Staff

Jared Hall/Staff

Jared Hall/Staff

Jared Hall/Staff

Jared Hall/Staff

Jared Hall/Staff

Jared Hall/Staff

Jared Hall/Staff

Nate Russell/Staff

Nate Russell/Staff

Nate Russell/Staff

Nate Russell/Staff