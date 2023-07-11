UPDATE: 19-year-old killed in Moraine shooting identified; Suspects arrested

UPDATE @ 1:21 p.m.:

Police have identified the victim and suspects in a deadly shooting in Moraine Sunday night.

Terry Martin, 19, of Moraine, was identified as the man shot and killed in the 2700 block of Gladstone Street, Deputy Chief Jason Neubauer said Tuesday.

Officers were called out to the house on Gladstone Street around 11:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

When officers got to the scene, they found Martin shot three times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said 10 shots were fired at the house, five of them hitting the front door. Neubauer said Martin’s grandmother was in the house at the time of the shooting and was lucky to have not been hit, as she was close to the door at the time of the shooting.

Witnesses helped police identify one suspect. An investigation helped determine and identify a second suspect.

Neubauer said that two men, Collin Merelo, 18, and Eric Ball, 19, both of Kettering, were identified as the two suspects arrested in the shooting.

The vehicle used during the shooting was located. While executing a search warrant, a weapon believed to have been used in the shooting and shell casings were found.

Police one of the suspects, Ball, had gone to Fairmont High School with the victim and had been engaged in some “feuding” activity with him over social media platforms.

Both Ball and Merelo have been booked in the Montgomery County Jail on aggravated murder charges, according to online jail records. Formal charges have not been filed at this time.











