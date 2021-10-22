Moraine sex offender sentenced to 20 years for attempting to engage in online sexual conduct with minors

Oct. 22—A Moraine man and sex offender accused of sending pornographic images of himself to at least 26 suspected minors and soliciting nude photos from teenage girls was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Ohio.

Sean T. Porter, 56, also was sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release.

From October 2020 through January, Porter created seven profiles on a dating app with different profile names and corresponded with approximately 52 people, including minors as young as 11 years old, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. One of the minors reportedly was an undercover FBI officer posing as two minor girls.

"Porter made a number of requests for the undercover officer to send nude images," according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. "Porter also sent images of himself in an exposed state. On Valentine's Day 2021, Porter sent a video of himself engaging in sexual conduct to the agent purporting to be a teenager."

The incidents happened while Porter was on federal supervision after he served 10 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.