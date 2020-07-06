A 'moral obligation': Milwaukee pushes to end hyper segregation in schools

MILWAUKEE — As issues of race, racism and structural inequities dominate the national consciousness, Milwaukee Public Schools board members are laying the groundwork for what they hope will be a new push to address hyper segregation in southeastern Wisconsin.

The board unanimously passed a resolution last week calling on activists, elected officials and others to develop a regional plan to desegregate schools and reduce inequities among schools in the region.

While the plan would initially focus on schools, board members said it must also address the myriad factors that have created and maintained what is a white ring around a predominantly black and brown city — from housing and transportation to job creation and economic development.

MPS School Board member Bob Peterson. More

"The purpose of this resolution is to really raise the ante, to publicly push school districts, municipalities, county boards to address how they’re going to help end Jim Crow in metro Milwaukee — the systematic, institutional racism that has been part of this region’s history since the first white people came and took the land from Native Americans," said board member Bob Peterson, who proposed the resolution with board member Sequanna Taylor.

The resolution passed unanimously.

Taylor said it is time for well-meaning leaders and residents in surrounding communities to move beyond protests and proclamations and take actions that show they believe Black lives matter.

"For those individuals or organizations or boards who have stated that they stand with Black Lives Matter, or they stand with equity, we would like it to be seen in action, not just in words," said Taylor, who also sits on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors.

Sequanna Taylor More

The Milwaukee metropolitan area has for years been considered one of the most racially segregated areas of the country. It regularly lands on or near the top of the list, depending on the study. And, because of the links between segregation and poverty, Milwaukee is considered among the worst cities for Black Americans in terms of economic opportunities, homeownership and a host of other measures.

Those dynamics play out in the schools across the four-county metro area. Schools outside the city of Milwaukee are overwhelmingly white and relatively more affluent. Milwaukee Public Schools, the state's largest district with almost 75,000 students, serves mostly low-income children of color.

Even within Milwaukee, because of white flight, open enrollment, school choice and other factors, most Black students attend schools that are considered hypersegregated. That is, schools with 90% or more students of color.

Despite years of trying to integrate schools, school segregation across southeastern Wisconsin has risen and remains stubbornly high.