Morales, AG Miyares describe meeting as productive

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — State Attorney General Jason Miyares met in person Monday with Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales and members of her staff amid his concerns of what he said were mistakes in her office leading to dismissal of felony cases.

Disorder in the court? Investigating why high profile cases dismissed in Portsmouth

There was no comment from Morales.

10 On Your Side didn’t see her going in or coming out of the meeting, but we did see her staff members.

We were there when Miyares showed up at his Virginia Beach office for his meeting with Morales.

10 On Your Side was also there when her staff showed up, but we did not see her, nor did we see her when her staff was leaving after the meeting.

“How was the meeting?”

“I am not talking to you. You can ask our public information officer,” one of her deputy commonwealth’s attorneys responded.

In our report last week, 10 On Your Side read to Morales concerns sent to her by the State Attorney General himself in a letter reaching out to help if she needs it.

“In light of recent news reports about serious felony cases involving murders and child abuse in Portsmouth being dismissed due to mistakes from your office and rules not being followed,” it said, “I’m writing to offer the resources of the Office of Attorney General to help prosecute violent crime in the City of Portsmouth.”

In her response to that letter, Morales reached out in part, writing, “please let me know your availability for an in-person meeting. … I will certainly come to meet with you in Richmond.”

She only had to go as far as Miyares’ Virginia Beach office.

10 On Your Side asked one of the staffers leaving the meeting — since Morales did not come out with her staff, but went out a different door — whether Miyares offered anything, and where Morales was.

That’s when the staff member closed the door and drove away.

A staff member to Miyares said the attorney general was unavailable for comment.

In a statement, Miyares described his meeting with Morales and her staff as productive.

“On issues of violent crime in Portsmouth … I’ve heard concerns about crime in the community … We have also shared information on Virginia’s new witness protection efforts,” Miyares said.

Morales’ office provided this statement attributed to her late Monday afternoon.

“When leaders and community stakeholders commit to working together in service of our communities, we are at our very best. Today, my meeting with Attorney General Miyares and our teams was highly productive and will greatly expand efforts to make our Portsmouth community safer. We look forward to continued collaboration in service of our Portsmouth community and the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

