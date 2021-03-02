‘Morally compromised.’ Why one archdiocese urges Catholics to avoid newest COVID vaccine

Tanasia Kenney
·2 min read

The Archdiocese of New Orleans has advised Catholics against receiving the new Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, calling the one-dose shot “morally compromised.”

In a statement Friday, the religious organization said the new vaccine should be avoided due to its link to an “abortion-derived cell line” used in the vaccine’s development and production phases.

But the available vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are “morally acceptable,” the archdiocese wrote, because only some lab testing utilized stem cells from aborted fetuses, making their connection to abortion “extremely remote.”

“We maintain that the decision to receive the COVID-19 vaccine remains one of individual conscience in consultation with one’s healthcare provider,” the archdiocese wrote. “In doing so, we advise that if the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine is available, Catholics should choose to receive either of those vaccines rather than receive the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine because of its extensive use of abortion-derived cell lines.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the third COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized for emergency use in the U.S., joining the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the fight against the pandemic. Unlike its predecessors, the Johnson & Johnson shot only requires one dose and has an overall efficacy rate of about 66% in preventing moderate to severe coronavirus infection, McClatchy News reported.

Pfizer and Moderna have a 95% efficacy rate against moderate to severe COVID-19 and require two doses separated by a few weeks.

The use of stem cells from aborted fetuses for medical purposes has long been decried by the Catholic church as “morally illicit.” However, the Vatican seemingly OK’d the use of such vaccines in December, writing: “All vaccinations recognized as clinically safe and effective can be used in good conscience with the certain knowledge that the use of such vaccines does not constitute formal cooperation with the abortion from which the cells used in production of the vaccines derive.”

Pope Francis has argued that people have a moral obligation to get vaccinated against the virus, although he has yet to address the new Johnson & Johnson shot specifically.

“It is the moral choice because it is about your life but also the lives of others,” he told Italy’s TG5 news in January. “If the doctors are presenting this to you as a thing that will go well and doesn’t have any special dangers, why not take it?”

Roll-out of the new Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine is expected to begin immediately with nearly 4 million doses ready to be shipped across the U.S.

  New Orleans Catholics told to avoid Johnson & Johnson vaccine on religious grounds

    Archdiocese statement says use of abortion-derived cells in development means believers should prefer Pfizer and Moderna Melissa Owens, operations plant manager for the McKesson Corporation, signs the first shipping box of the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, on Monday. Photograph: Timothy D Easley/EPA The archdiocese of New Orleans has told local Catholics to avoid the Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot Covid-19 vaccine, because its early development used “morally compromised cell lines created from two abortions”. It said two other vaccines in use in the US, made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, were acceptable despite having been developed with “some lab testing that utilised the abortion-derived cell line”. The archdiocese made the announcement on Friday. The statement put the archdiocese at odds with Pope Francis. In December, the Vatican said it was “morally acceptable to receive Covid-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted foetuses in their research and production process”, as the use of such vaccines “does not constitute formal cooperation with the abortion from which the cells used in production of the vaccines derive”. Cells derived from an elective abortion in the Netherlands in the 1970s are commonly used in medical research. Last October, it was widely reported that an experimental Covid-19 therapy given to Donald Trump, Regeneron, was developed using such cells. Like most Republicans, the then president had courted anti-abortion groups and moved to restrict use of fetal tissue in research. Fetal tissue research has led to a number of important medical advances, especially in vaccine development. Cell lines derived from aborted tissue were used in the development of the polio, chickenpox, hepatitis A and shingles vaccines. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine subsidiary Janssen used PER.C6 cells, a proprietary cell line derived from aborted tissue in 1985. The New Orleans archdiocese said it maintained “that the decision to receive the Covid-19 vaccine remains one of individual conscience in consultation with one’s healthcare provider. We also maintain that in no way does the church’s position diminish the wrongdoing of those who decided to use cell lines from abortions to make vaccines. “In doing so, we advise that if the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine is available, Catholics should choose to receive either of those vaccines rather than to receive the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine because of its extensive use of abortion-derived cell lines.” The diocese’s comments come as the US undertakes national distribution of three coronavirus vaccines authorized for emergency use by drugs regulators. Vaccine hesitancy has been a major concern throughout the pandemic, as vaccines need to reach a vast majority of adults to protect those ineligible to receive vaccines, such as children under 16 and the immune-compromised. More than 28.6 million people in the US have been infected by the coronavirus and 515,000 killed since the pandemic began. Joe Biden and Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and chief medical adviser to the president, are both Catholic. Asked about vaccine efficacy, Fauci told NBC: “All three of them are really quite good, and people should take the one that’s most available to them. People need to get vaccinated as quickly and as expeditiously as possible, and if I would go to a place where they had Johnson & Johnson, I would have no hesitancy whatsoever to take it.” Anti-abortion groups and Catholic leaders in the US and Canada have raised ethical objections to the origin of cell lines throughout the pandemic. In June, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops wrote a letter urging the Trump administration to “incentivize” the development of vaccines that do not use such cell lines. “It is critically important that Americans have access to a vaccine that is produced ethically,” the letter said. “No American should be forced to choose between being vaccinated against this potentially deadly virus and violating his or her conscience.” New Orleans is not the only diocese to engage in anti-abortion rhetoric. In January, Joseph Strickland, bishop of Tyler, Texas and “host of The Bishop Strickland Hour on VMP Radio”, tweeted: “All the political posturing on vaccines is truly disgusting. “The fact remains that ANY vaccine available today involves using murdered children before they could even be born. I renew my pledge … I will not extend my life by USING murdered children. This is evil WAKE UP!” Arthur Caplan, a bioethicist at the New York University School of Medicine, told Science magazine in June: “There are better ways to win the abortion wars than telling people not to use a vaccine. These are long-over abortions. These cells are decades old, and even major religious leaders like the pope have acknowledged that for the greater good it’s not worth the symbolism to put the community at risk.” According to Johns Hopkins University, by Tuesday morning Louisiana had recorded 430,504 Covid-19 cases and 9,628 deaths. According to one vaccinations tracker, nearly 700,000 people had received at least one shot in the state.

    The number of available COVID vaccines in the United States grew larger on Feb. 27 when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Johnson&Johnson’s COVID vaccine had been approved for emergency use authorization (EUA). Unlike the existing Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the latest addition has the advantage of being a single-dose shot. However, it was also proven to be 72 percent effective against the virus during clinical trials in the U.S., versus the 95 percent efficacy provided by the existing two-dose shots. But despite the differences in how the vaccines are administered and the level of protection they provide, White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned that if you're lucky enough to get a vaccine appointment, you should avoid trying to get one specific vaccine in particular or waiting on future kinds. Read on to see why he thinks you shouldn't shop around for shots, and for more on what to avoid around the time of your vaccine appointment, check out The CDC Says Don’t Do This Within 2 Weeks of Your COVID Vaccine. Fauci says you shouldn't go COVID vaccine shopping because all three are "really quite good." During an appearance on ABC's This Week on Feb. 28, Fauci was asked by host George Stephanopoulos about the possibility of some patients "vaccine shopping" to get one of the more effective vaccines. He immediately dismissed the idea of attempting to choose one type of vaccine over another, saying: "All three of them are really quite good, and people should take the one that's most available to them." And for more vaccine news you need to know, check out The Pfizer Vaccine May Be Less Effective If You Have This Common Condition. Fauci would take the Johnson&Johnson vaccine if he wasn't already immunized. Fauci also explained on This Week that getting a shot as soon as possible is the best course of action for anyone who has become eligible. "I'm vaccinated now, but if I were not vaccinated, and I was going to go into a clinic, and they said, 'Hey, we have J&J [Johnson&Johnson] now, or you can wait three weeks or so to get another one,' I would take the one that is available to me now, because the quicker you get vaccinated, the more quickly you will be protected, and you will add on to the overall protection in your county [and] in your country.""I mean, to me, that is a no-brainer," he added. And for more on what you might expect post-shot, check out Doctors Are Warning You to "Be Prepared" for This After Your Second Dose. The Johnson&Johnson shot is highly effective at preventing severe COVID. Fauci then went on to warn against comparing the existing three vaccines head-to-head. He also defended the Johnson&Johnson vaccine, saying that it still stood out as a "safe and efficacious" option, especially when looking at how well it could affect the outcome of your brush with COVID."The J&J … [vaccine has] got greater than 85 percent efficacy after severe disease and critical disease. And there were no deaths or hospitalizations in any of the countries that were tested," he said. And for more COVID news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. He also believes we need to keep health protocols in place for now. While discussing similar topics on NBC's Meet the Press on Feb. 28, Fauci also repeated warnings that he and other health officials have recently made about making sure we don't reverse the current downward trend in COVID cases by removing public health guidelines too soon."We've been in this situation before," he said. "Our baseline of daily infections now, even though it's way down from where it was, 300,000-plus per day… is down to around 70,000. That baseline's too high. Let's keep our feet on the accelerator right now, because we are going in the right direction." And for more on what you can look forward to once you're immunized, check out Dr. Fauci Just Confirmed You Can Do This After Getting Vaccinated.