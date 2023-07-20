Mordaunt wants swift end to ‘sorry chapter’ of SNP finances investigation

Penny Mordaunt said there had been 22 police investigations into the SNP, adding that ‘standards matter’ in democratic institutions - James Manning/PA Wire

The Leader of the Commons has called for a swift conclusion to the police inquiry into the SNP’s finances, saying it was a “sad and sorry” affair.

Penny Mordaunt said there had been 22 police investigations into the SNP, adding that “standards matter” in democratic institutions. She added that the cost of the inquiry into the party’s finances had now exceeded £800,000 – more than the £600,000 of “missing” independence referendum funds that triggered it.

Ms Mordaunt was responding to a Commons question from Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, who cited the arrests of Nicola Sturgeon and “other senior SNP members”.

Mr Ross highlighted an intervention the previous day by Sir Iain Livingstone, Police Scotland’s outgoing chief constable, who said the inquiry had “moved beyond” complaints that the £600,000 had gone missing.

Asked why Operation Branchform had lasted two years, he noted that investigations into allegations around “fraud”, “potential embezzlement” and “the misuse of funds” took a long time.

Since July 2021, the force has been examining the SNP’s handling of more than £600,000 in donations raised in 2017 for a second Scottish independence referendum.

Supporters made complaints when accounts lodged with Companies House in 2020 appeared to show that the party had only £97,000 in the bank, despite a second referendum never having been held.

Officers searched the home of Ms Sturgeon and husband Peter Murrell, the former Scottish National Party (SNP) chief executive, for two days. A luxury motorhome was confiscated from outside his mother’s home.

The couple were also arrested, along with Colin Beattie, the party’s former treasurer. After being interviewed by detectives, all three were released without charge pending further investigations. Ms Sturgeon has said she is innocent of any wrongdoing.

Mr Ross told the Commons: “The Leader of the House will be aware that Sir Iain Livingstone confirmed that the initial probe into SNP finances looking at fraud has been expanded to look at possible embezzlement and misuse of funds.

“It’s already seen the former first minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, arrested along with other senior SNP members. So does the Leader of the House agree with me that this shows how serious the investigation is into the SNP’s murky finances?”

Ms Mordaunt responded that “trust in democracy and our institutions” was “incredibly important” and that was “why having strong democratic institutions matters”.

She said: “We’ve had now I think, over 22 Police investigations into the SNP, the original £600,000-plus that went missing has now been exceeded by the £800,000 in police time that has been spent on these investigations.

“It is a very sad and sorry state. I hope, whatever shape future investigations take, it is resolved swiftly, because I think it has been a very sorry chapter.”

The exchange occurred amid an exodus of SNP MPs, with eight having so far confirmed that they will not contest their seats at next year’s general election. In addition, Angus MacNeil, the Western Isles MP, has had the party whip removed and his membership suspended after saying the SNP was “clueless” about independence.

The SNP was approached for comment.

