More than 1,000 homes proposed on former New Jersey corporate campus

PISCATAWAY - A proposal to build 1,101 residential units and 109,000 square feet of commercial space on a former corporate campus on Hoes Lane is scheduled to be heard by the township Planning Board next month.

M&M at Hoes Lane Phase II is proposing 717 multi-family homes, 364 row and stacked townhouses and 21 single family homes on the 75.6-acre property.

Of the 717 apartments, 121 will be designated as affordable housing units.

The property is located in the township's Towne Center zone which allows the mixed-used project as well as the proposed number of residential units and commercial space.

M&M is not asking for any variances or design waivers but will work with township officials if a review finds them necessary or are suggested by Planning Board members.

When representatives of M&M, based on Stelton Road and run by Bridgewater resident Jack Morris, met informally with residents last year, tentative plans called for the office tower on the property to be converted into apartments.

Edgewood Properties, also run by Morris, already has a page on the project, tentatively called Hoes Lane Commons, on its website. The website has no details on the project except for an aerial photograph of the site.

Morris is one of the premier developers in New Jersey with substantial holdings in Massachusetts, California and Florida. He also has an interest in the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City and he is chairman of the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Board of Directors.

Morris, a Highland Park native known for his philanthropic efforts, donated to New Brunswick the land on which the new Blanquita B. Valenti Community School was built. He was also the primary supporter of the Jack and Sheryl Morris Cancer Center as part of the Rutgers Cancer Institute in New Brunswick.

In 2016, iconectiv, formerly known as Telcordia before it was bought by Ericsson in 2011, announced it was moving to Bridgewater because the company needed room to expand.

The company moved about 500 employees from Hoes Lane to the Somerset Corporate Center at the intersection of Routes 22 and 202-206.

Telecordia came to the township decades ago and built the “iconic tower” near the municipal complex.

A descendant of Bell Labs, iconectiv creates software that enables the interconnection of networks, devices and applications for more than 1 billion people every day, according to its website.

The company is the world leader in managing cellphone numbers and combating fraud among cellphone users.

The property has been mostly vacant since that time, though the Middlesex County Health Department used it as a site for COVID vaccinations.

The public hearting on the plan is set for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the municipal complex, 505 Sidney Road.

