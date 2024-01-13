More than 1,000 journalists descend on Des Moines to cover the Iowa Caucuses

Imagine the sounds of the Iowa Events Center come Caucus Day, when more than 1,000 journalists will work out of the Iowa Caucus Media Center set up inside the venue:

The rapid clack-clack-clack of journalists typing on their keyboards mixed with the chime of a new phone notification. Commentary, whether intended for an audience or among peers, over the latest news unfolding about the Iowa Caucuses. The jostling of bags and heavy winter coats as journalists enter and exit the room.

This communal workspace is the product of the Iowa Caucus Consortium, led by regional visitors' bureau Catch Des Moines and the economic and community development organization the Greater Des Moines Partnership. It's supported by both the Iowa Democratic Party and the Republican Party of Iowa.

Galen Druke and Alex Presha of ABC News prepare for a standup at the media filing center in the Iowa Events Center, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

The consortium's purpose is to support the media in Des Moines covering the Iowa Caucuses. In turn, the consortium gets to showcase the Des Moines metro, said Courtney Shaw, chief communications officer with the Greater Des Moines Partnership.

“We get feedback that journalists and reporters really appreciate the support that they are given and that they don't get this type of support anywhere else when it comes to covering these type of stories,” she said.

Press were given a Saturday deadline to request credentials to work out of the media center, a number that continued to grow as the deadline approached when Shaw spoke to the Des Moines Register in a phone call Friday.

Inside the Community Choice Convention Center at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, credentialed media can purchase varying sizes of workspaces (including rows of tables and chairs for individuals), Shaw said. Prices starts at $550, according to Alex Wilson, communications and PR manager for Catch Des Moines.

The media center is accessible 24 hours a day through the evening of Jan. 16, Shaw said.

That’s because press credentialed for the media center descend from 21 countries and will be reporting to their respective audiences in different time zones. Media organizations not based in America and credentialed for the media center include the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Seoul Broadcasting System, of South Korea, according to an email from Greg Edwards, president of Catch Des Moines.

Fewer press credentialed for the media center compared to 2020 Iowa Caucuses. Why?

The Iowa Caucus Consortium hosted more than 2,600 media from more than 26 countries during the 2020 Iowa Caucuses at the Iowa Events Center, according to Edwards.

Amy McCoy, assistant professor of strategic political communication and public relations at Drake University, said for the 2016 caucuses, both Democrat and Republican parties had “a really wide field and really competitive races.” The 2020 caucuses saw an incumbent Republican, then-President Donald Trump, while Democrats saw another large and competitive field of candidates.

“When we look at this caucus and we look at the (CNN GOP presidential primary debate) last night, we've only got two candidates on stage at this point,” she said Thursday. “The field has winnowed significantly more than it typically would have during a normal caucus season where you would see more candidates still having some viability.”

Another factor could be how the Iowa Democratic Party changed the way they caucus, McCoy said. Party business will be conducted on Caucus Day, but Democrats won't be picking candidates. Instead, they will mail-in their presidential preference cards and results will be announced March 5.

The Drake University assistant professor also thought it possible that media organizations may be tightening their budgets, opting for reporting conducted via phone or virtually as opposed to costly travel.

The Iowa Caucus Consortium readies to serve the press, however they can

Where can a reporter get a good live shot? Where are caucus locations taking place? My shoe broke!

The Iowa Caucus Consortium can help. Yes, even the latter as Shaw recalled there was a shoe emergency in years past.

Journalists can buy food from the Iowa Events Center, though the Iowa Caucus Consortium also has provided a media kit featuring different local dining options that they may want to visit for themselves, Shaw explained.

With Caucus Day expected to see temperatures below zero and wind chills, Shaw said the consortium may hand out hand warmers or beanies during the weekend.

“We're really just there to help provide support in different ways,” Shaw said. “So we want to make sure everybody's having a good time while they're here. And so, it's those little details and those small ways that we can support them and show them that this is a great place to be.”

