More than 1,000 vicars vow to defy any vaccine passport plans for churches

Gabriella Swerling
·3 min read
A Covid-19 vaccination centre in London - Shutterstock
A Covid-19 vaccination centre in London - Shutterstock
Coronavirus Article Bar with counter
Coronavirus Article Bar with counter

More than 1,000 vicars have indicated they will defy vaccine passport rules if they are implemented in churches, describing them as a “fundamental betrayal” of Christian belief.

In an open letter to the Prime Minister concerning vaccine passport proposals, the church leaders said: “To deny people entry to hear this life-giving message and to receive this life-giving ministry would be a fundamental betrayal of Christ and the Gospel.

“Sincere Christian churches and organisations could not do this, and as Christian leaders we would be compelled to resist any such Act of Parliament vigorously.”

“For the Church of Jesus Christ to shut out those deemed by the state to be social undesirables would be anathema to us and a denial of the truth of the Gospel,” it added.

The letter, which is signed by a mix of vicars, reverends, pastors and elders from a range of Christian denominations, also said: “There is also a legitimate fear that this scheme would be the thin end of the wedge leading to a permanent state of affairs in which Covid vaccine status could be expanded to encompass other forms of medical treatment and perhaps even other criteria beyond that.

“This scheme has the potential to bring about the end of liberal democracy as we know it and to create a surveillance state in which the government uses technology to control certain aspects of citizens’ lives.

“As such, this constitutes one of the most dangerous policy proposals ever to be made in the history of British politics...

“We agree with those members of Parliament who have already voiced opposition to this proposal: that it would be divisive, discriminatory and destructive to introduce any such mandatory health certification into British society.

“We call on the Government to assert strongly and clearly that it will not contemplate this illiberal and dangerous plan, not now and not ever.”

Signatories to the letter include Christian leaders from Baptist, evangelical, free church, Church of England, presbyterian and a range of independent churches from across the UK.

The call, backed by more than 1,100 clergy, is being led by Rev Dr William Philip, senior minister at the Tron Church in Glasgow, who led the successful Scottish church leaders’ judicial review last month.

Unlike in England, the Court of Session heard that a ban on church services in Scotland was unconstitutional and breached human rights. It marked the first legal victory against Covid laws.

The open letter, which has also been signed by Rev David Hathaway, founder and president of Eurovision Mission to Europe, comes as last week the Government was warned by its own equalities watchdog that Covid-status certificate schemes or “vaccine passports” could be discriminatory.

Vaccine passports cities poll
Vaccine passports cities poll

The Equality and Human Rights Commission is reported to have told the Cabinet Office that such a measure would create a “two-tier society” in the UK.

A Church of England spokesman also warned against introducing passports, saying: "The Church has adopted a clear policy of encouraging people to be vaccinated, but, other than in very exceptional circumstances, this does not justify limiting access to church services or organisations on the basis of vaccine passports.

“Such an approach would run contrary to the principle of the Church being a home and a refuge for all.”

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesman was approached for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Senators to Biden: Waive vaccine intellectual property rules

    Ten liberal senators are urging President Joe Biden to back India and South Africa’s appeal to the World Trade Organization to temporarily relax intellectual property rules so coronavirus vaccines can be manufactured by nations that are struggling to inoculate their populations. The lawmakers, in a letter delivered to the White House on Thursday evening, wrote that Biden should “prioritize people over pharmaceutical company profits” and support the temporary waiver of the rules. The letter was led by independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, along with Democratic Sens.

  • Suspend 'pointless' Covid passport plans before Holyrood election, Lib Dems tell Nicola Sturgeon

    Planning for the rollout of "pointless and costly" coronavirus vaccine passports in Scotland must be suspended until after the Holyrood election, the Scottish LibDems have demanded. Willie Rennie, the party leader, accused Nicola Sturgeon of performing a u-turn over a immunisation certification scheme, which she told MSPs she was opposed to only for it to later emerge that she had held talks over their introduction and had floated a possible Scottish trial. Ahead of the launch of the Scottish LibDems manifesto on Friday, Mr Rennie told The Telegraph that Ms Sturgeon must halt any further moves towards immunity passports, which could be required to gain access to venues or events, “in the spirit of democracy”. His party believes that ramping up testing would be a far better alternative to vaccine passports, due to concerns over fairness and implications for civil liberties. Almost five million tests in Scotland have been unused since Christmas, an analysis by the party found.

  • Metal Guitarist Who Stormed Capitol With Bear Spray Is First Rioter To Plead Guilty

    A hundred days after the Capitol insurrection, Jon Schaffer entered a guilty plea and admitted to invading the U.S. Capitol while armed with bear spray.

  • Biden's appeals for action on guns, policing face reality

    As the nation struggles with yet another mass shooting and faces a reckoning over the deaths of Black men at the hands of police, President Joe Biden is calling for action. Three months into his presidency, Biden's robust agenda is running up against the realities of his narrow Democratic majority on Capitol Hill and the Senate's limited ability to tackle multiple pieces of large-scale legislation at once. With the White House focusing first on a sweeping coronavirus relief package and now a sprawling infrastructure plan that is likely to dominate the congressional calendar for months, issues like gun control and police reform appear likely to take a back seat.

  • COVID-19 vaccine passports sound innocuous until you think about the consequences

    Much has been made about “vaccine passports.” Partisan lines are being drawn. Montana recently became the fifth state (joining Florida, Texas, Utah, and Idaho) to ban vaccine passports, while New York has taken the opposite stance and has launched its COVID-19 Excelsior Pass. One must now show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend many venues in the Empire State.

  • ‘Secret prom’ forces New Mexico high school to shut down over COVID risk, officials say

    Hundreds of students attended the event, school officials said.

  • Power companies urge Biden to implement policies to cut emissions 80% by 2030

    A group of U.S. electricity companies wrote to President Joe Biden this week saying it will work with his administration and Congress to design a broad set of policies to reach a near-term goal of slashing the sector's carbon emissions by 2030. Washington should implement policies, including a clean energy standard, or CES, to ensure the electricity industry cuts carbon emissions 80% below 2005 levels by 2030, the group of 13 power interests, including generators Exelon Corp, PSEG and Talen Energy Corp, said in a letter to Biden.

  • Exclusive: As Biden advances UAE F-35 sale, senators seek more control of arms deals

    Two senior Democratic senators will introduce legislation on Friday that would reassert Congress' oversight of international weapons deals, after President Joe Biden's administration decided to go ahead with a $23 billion sale to the United Arab Emirates that had worried lawmakers, congressional aides said. The bill, seen by Reuters, will be introduced by Senators Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Dianne Feinstein, a senior member of the intelligence committee.

  • Molly Bernard Confirms ‘Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor Will Appear in Final Season of ‘Younger’

    Molly Bernard confirms 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor will appear on the final season of ‘Younger.’

  • Biden says gun violence 'stains our character and pierces the very soul of our nation' in response to Indianapolis mass shooting

    A gunman killed eight people and injured others after opening fire in a FedEx facility on Thursday, the latest in a string of recent mass shootings.

  • West Point forcing cadets to attend race theory seminars: Report

    Jeremy Hunt reacts to critical race theory infiltrating one of America's elite military institutions on 'The Ingraham Angle'

  • White House Holds Russia's SVR Responsible For SolarWinds Cyber Hack: Reuters

    The White House has blamed the Russian foreign intelligence service, SVR, for the SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) hack that compromised nine federal agencies and hundreds of private sector companies, Reuters reports. The U.S. had previously held the Russian government responsible for the colossal hack. Five Russian cybersecurity firms reportedly aided the Russian cyber operations. The Treasury Department deemed it as a national security concern considering the scope and scale of the compromise. The National Security Agency, FBI, and Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency also disclosed SVR’s exploitation of five known computer software weaknesses. White House said the compromise of the SolarWinds software allowed intrusions of 16,000 computer systems worldwide. Price action: SWI shares closed higher by 1.17% at $18.2 on Thursday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMaxeon Raises 5M Via Secondary Equity Offering At 6.8% DiscountUS Congress Members Seek Chip Manufacturing Tools Embargo On Beijing: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Florida 'anti-riot' bill goes to governor amid racial strife

    Florida's Republican-controlled Legislature approved stiffer penalties against violent protesters on Thursday, handing a major legislative victory to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who began campaigning for the measure last year following a summer of turmoil across the country over the killings of Black people by police. A divided Florida Senate approved a so-called anti-riot bill as the trial of a Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, was underway for the death of George Floyd, a Black man whose death under Chauvin's knee triggered waves of protests.

  • J&J scientists refute idea that COVID-19 vaccine's design linked to clots

    Scientists at Johnson & Johnson on Friday refuted an assertion in a major medical journal that the design of their COVID-19 vaccine, which is similar AstraZeneca's, may explain why both have been linked to very rare brain blood clots in some vaccine recipients. The United States earlier this week paused distribution of the J&J vaccine to investigate six cases of a rare brain blood clot known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), accompanied by a low blood platelet count, in U.S. women under age 50, out of about 7 million people who got the shot. The blood clots in patients who received the J&J vaccine bear close resemblance to 169 cases in Europe reported with the AstraZeneca vaccine, out of 34 million doses administered there.

  • Aledo parents of students targeted by ‘slave trade’ on social media demand change

    The mothers of the students wore T-shirts that said, “Our Children Are Priceless” above a screenshot of the Snapchat group that pretended to sell their sons in a slave auction.

  • Italy's Salvini to stand trial for 2019 migrant standoff

    A judge on Saturday ordered former Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini to stand trial on kidnapping charges for having refused to let a Spanish migrant rescue ship dock in an Italian port in 2019, keeping the people onboard at sea for days. Salvini, who attended the hearing, insisted that he was only doing his job and his duty by refusing entry to the Open Arms rescue ship and the 147 people it had saved in the Mediterranean Sea. Palermo prosecutors have accused Salvini of dereliction of duty and kidnapping for having kept the migrants at sea off the Italian island of Lampedusa for days in August 2019.

  • Scientists find only 3% of land areas unblemished by humans

    In fact, only about 3% of land surfaces might be ecologically intact -- still home to their full range of native species and unblemished by human activity, according to new research. The finding -- published Thursday in the journal Frontiers in Forests and Global Change -- is far lower than previous estimates based on satellite images, which suggested around 20% to 40% of land ecosystems were undamaged. For the new study, however, scientists conducted an extensive survey of forest cover and species losses to understand better what was happening beneath the world’s tree canopies.

  • NC man, Texas girlfriend posed inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. Next stop: A courtroom

    A QAnon devotee and a lifestyle coach posted photos and live videos during Jan. 6 riot, FBI document shows.

  • New conservative group would save 'Anglo-Saxon' traditions

    Hard-right House Republicans on Friday were discussing forming an America First Caucus, which one document described as championing “Anglo-Saxon political traditions” and warning that mass immigration was putting the “unique identity” of the U.S. at risk. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the paper, which was first reported by Punchbowl News, a news outlet covering Capitol Hill. The AP could not independently confirm the organization’s origins or current status, but Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said he was joining and indicated that fellow conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was behind it.

  • Romney, Cheney, and other Trump critics spend 'tens of thousands' on security after Capitol riot

    Lawmakers who have criticized former President Donald Trump have reportedly had to spend a significant amount of cash on security following the deadly Capitol riot. A report from Punchbowl News on Friday described how members of Congress "are spending tens of thousands of their campaign dollars on security to protect themselves and their families" in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot, during which supporters of Trump stormed the Capitol to disrupt the certification of President Biden's election win. This phenomenon has reportedly been "most acute" among Republicans who voted to impeach and convict Trump earlier this year. For example, first-quarter Federal Election Commission reports showed that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) spent $43,633 on security, while Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) spent almost $70,000 and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) spent $50,400, according to Punchbowl. These lawmakers all drew Trump's ire after they voted to impeach him on charges of inciting the Capitol riot, and Romney was also the only Republican senator to vote to convict Trump in his first impeachment trial. Some prominent Democrats are also spending similar sums on their private security, according to the report, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D-N.Y.) security costs reportedly totaling $45,000 in the first quarter. In the wake of the Jan. 6. attack, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in February unveiled new security measures for lawmakers traveling to and from the nation's capitol, Axios notes, and according to Punchbowl, she's also preparing a spending bill that would add more officers to the Capitol Police and provide certain lawmakers with security in their districts. "Several lawmakers privately told us that they got a flood of death threats after opposing Trump," Punchbowl also writes, adding that "threat levels against lawmakers have soared." More stories from theweek.comThe question that will decide the Chauvin case5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure plan6 gorgeous homes on lakes