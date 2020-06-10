More than 1,200 former DOJ officials call for review of AG Barr's role in clearing protesters near White House

More than 1,200 former Justice Department staffers have called for an internal review of Attorney General William Barr's role in clearing a peaceful demonstration near the White House more than a week ago in an aggressive move against protesters.

The staffers, in a letter to Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz, said they were "disturbed" by Barr's involvement in the action that opened a path for President Donald Trump to stage a photograph outside nearby St. John's Church.

"Based on what we now know, these actions violated both the First Amendment of the United States Constitution, which protects freedom of speech and the press, and the right to assemble; and the Fourth Amendment, which prohibits unreasonable seizures, to include objectively unreasonable uses of force by law enforcement officers," the group wrote. "None of us would ever have considered directing or engaging in such actions to be consistent with our oaths to support and defend the Constitution."

The attorney general, who was in Lafayette Square at the time, has repeatedly defended the federal action. While Barr has acknowledged deciding earlier that day to expand the security perimeter around the square – requiring the movement of protesters – he has since said that he did not give the specific directive setting federal authorities in motion.

President Donald Trump walks with US Attorney General William Barr (L), US Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper (C), Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark A. Milley (R), and others from the White House to visit St. John's Church after the area was cleared of people protesting the George Floyd's death. More

The Justice Department and the inspector general declined to comment Wednesday.

As recently as Tuesday, Barr addressed the matter, claiming the federal intervention was necessary as televised images of rioting "conveyed the impression that the United States was on the brink of losing control of its capital city."

The attorney general's vivid description was contained in a letter to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has been sharply critical of the federal government's response to the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

In addition to Bowser, the federal reaction – including 5,000 National Guard troops and federal officers from at least a dozen agencies –has drawn sharp criticism from lawmakers and former military officials.

A "Black Lives Matter" mural painted on the street is seen from 16th Street in Washington DC on June 5, 2020. The mural was created as protests continue across the country to demand justice for the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. More

"We are also disturbed by the Attorney General’s deployment of federal law enforcement officers throughout the country, and especially within the District of Columbia, to participate in quelling lawful First Amendment activity," the former Justice staffers wrote to the inspector general.

"We have profound doubts that the personnel deployed from these agencies are adequately trained in policing mass protests or protecting the constitutional rights of individuals who are not subject to arrest or have not been convicted of a crime," the staffers said. "Moreover, reports from witnesses indicate that federal officers were blocking streets, guarding buildings, and interacting with civilians without displaying or otherwise providing identification, even when asked to do so by peaceful protesters. Accountability requires law enforcement personnel to identify themselves and be identifiable."