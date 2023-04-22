More than $1.6 million worth of drugs, cash, guns and cars seized in major King County bust

A multi-agency collaboration in King County led to the seizure of more than $1.6 million dollars’ worth of drugs, cash, guns, and cars, the King County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

The collaboration between the sheriff’s office and police departments of Burien and Shoreline resulted in the recovery of the following:

226,500 fentanyl pills known as “blues.”

9.6 pounds of fentanyl powder.

4.2 pounds of heroin.

1.4 pounds of cocaine.

58 grams of methamphetamine.

$219,000 in cash.

Two guns.

Three cars.

Two suspects were arrested and booked with felony charges pending.