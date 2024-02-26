More than 1,600 residents go to polls in first week of early voting

Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
·1 min read

Early voting in the March 5 party primaries brought out 1,645 Wichita County residents during the first week.

Voters are choosing nominees for the Nov. 5 general election.

Early voting continues through March 1 in Wichita County.
Because Home Depot has opted out as an early voting location this year, the two locations at Sikes Senter are overwhelmingly voter favorites. A total of 868 residents have voted there.

Early voting will continue through March 1 at these locations:

  • Wichita County Courthouse, 900 Seventh St.

  • Martin Luther King Center, 1100 Smith St.

  • Sikes Senter, 3111 Midwestern Parkway

  • Commissioner Pct. 2, 102 W. College, Burkburnett

  • Tax Office Substation, 400 N. Wall St., Iowa Park

  • Commissioner Pct. 4., 2023 SH 25 N, Electra

