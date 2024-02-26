Early voting in the March 5 party primaries brought out 1,645 Wichita County residents during the first week.

Voters are choosing nominees for the Nov. 5 general election.

Early voting continues through March 1 in Wichita County.

Because Home Depot has opted out as an early voting location this year, the two locations at Sikes Senter are overwhelmingly voter favorites. A total of 868 residents have voted there.

Early voting will continue through March 1 at these locations:

Wichita County Courthouse, 900 Seventh St.

Martin Luther King Center, 1100 Smith St.

Sikes Senter, 3111 Midwestern Parkway

Commissioner Pct. 2, 102 W. College, Burkburnett

Tax Office Substation, 400 N. Wall St., Iowa Park

Commissioner Pct. 4., 2023 SH 25 N, Electra

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: More than 1,600 residents go to polls in first week of early voting