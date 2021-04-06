More than 1,800 break out of Nigerian prison: BBC

·1 min read

(Reuters) - More than 1,800 inmates escaped from a Nigeria prison after an attack by gunmen carrying rocket-propelled grenades, machine guns, explosives and rifles, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

The attackers used explosives to blast the administrative block of the prison in the southeastern town of Owerri and enter the prison yard, the BBC said. Owerri is about 400km (260 miles) southeast of Nigeria's largest city, Lagos.

The Nigerian Correctional Service confirmed to BBC that 1,844 inmates escaped after the attack early on Monday.

Nigerian police blamed the attack on the banned separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, the BBC said.

Agence France Presse has reported that the group has denied involvement.

Several police stations have been attacked in southeastern Nigeria since January, with large amounts of ammunition stolen since January, the BBC said. No groups have claimed responsibility for the attacks, it said.

(Writing by Tom Hogue; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to 16 and over in NY

    New Yorkers over 16 years old can sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations starting Tuesday, a major expansion of eligibility as the state seeks to immunize as many people as possible. Gov. Andrew Cuomo expanded eligibility to 30 and over last week and announced that people aged 16 to 29 would be eligible starting April 6. Teens aged 16 and 17 will be limited to receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, since that is the only one that has been authorized for use by people under 18.

  • New Zealand to open travel bubble with Australia on April 19

    New Zealand announced Tuesday it will open a long-anticipated travel bubble with Australia on April 19. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said health officials believe the risk of the virus being transmitted from Australia is low and that travel is now safe. “The bubble will give our economic recovery a boost and represents a world-leading arrangement of safely opening up international travel while continuing to pursue a strategy of elimination and keeping the virus out," Ardern said.

  • NYPD precinct commander shoots self in Queens, sources say

    NEW YORK — The commanding officer of a Queens police precinct shot himself in an apparent suicide Monday, the NYPD confirmed Monday night. Deputy Inspector Denis Mullaney, who commands the 107th Precinct, called the precinct’s executive officer and said he was thinking about killing himself, police sources said. The executive officer immediately called the NYPD’s technical assistance response ...

  • 6 dead in Texas in apparent murder-suicide after brothers made pact, police say

    Police in Allen, Texas, performed a welfare check early Monday and found the bodies of six family members.

  • Rescuers hampered by damaged roads, more rain in Indonesia

    Rescuers were hampered by damaged bridges and roads and a lack of heavy equipment Monday after torrential rains caused multiple disasters on remote eastern Indonesian islands as well as in East Timor. At least 133 people died and dozens were missing in Indonesia, and 27 deaths were reported in East Timor. A tropical cyclone causing the damage is expected to continue affecting the Southeast Asian nations for days while moving south toward Australia.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India ramps up vaccines as daily cases hit 100,000

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.

  • Golfer Adam Scott's new podcast will take listeners inside the ropes at the Masters

    Adam Scott will take listeners inside the ropes at Augusta National with his new podcast, "Fairgame."

  • Texas Rangers felt energy of sellout crowd. They just didn’t do much worth cheering.

    The Toronto Blue Jays scored four early runs against Mike Foltynewicz to take the buzz away from 38,238 fans at Globe Life Field.

  • California man charged with 4 counts of murder in L.A.-area office shooting

    The man accused of going on a shooting rampage in a suburban Los Angeles real estate office last week, killing three adults and a child, has been formally charged with four counts of murder, prosecutors said on Monday. Arraignment of the suspect, Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, who was himself wounded by gunfire before being arrested, was postponed until Tuesday due to his medical condition, according to a spokeswoman for the Orange County District Attorney's Office, Kimberly Edds. He is accused of opening fire with a semi-automatic pistol last Wednesday inside the office suite of a mobile home reality company in the city of Orange, south of Los Angeles, after first chaining shut the access gates of the business complex.

  • Why the Democrats' Infrastructure Bill Hinges on One Ruling

    Why the fate of the $2 trillion plan will most likely come down to the ruling of Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough.

  • Bucs' Carlton Davis apologizes after using anti-Asian slur he thought meant 'lame'

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis tweeted a word used as an anti-Asian slur. He said it has a different meaning in South Florida.

  • What are the Panthers’ chances of success in trying to find their QB in the NFL draft?

    A variety of factors can contribute to early round quarterbacks — and the teams selecting them — succeeding in the NFL.

  • Jordan Spieth a winner again heading to Augusta National

    Jordan Spieth was a 20-year-old with a 30-year-old head on his shoulders when he first played the Masters and nearly won until Bubba Watson rallied over the last 11 holes to beat him. It's amazing what winning can do in golf, and the timing was never better for Spieth. Spieth arrived at midday as the first full day of practice was in full swing on an Augusta National course that was far different from when the world's best players were there five months ago for the pandemic-postponed Masters in November.

  • What to know about the Matt Gaetz controversy

    The story includes allegations and counter-claims of extortion, fraud and sex trafficking.

  • ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong discusses ONE on TNT, which follows AEW in April

    Chatri Sityodtong’s One Championship MMA is huge in the East, and now it’s expanding to the West. Cable TV channel TNT will showcase it each Wednesday in April, after AEW Dynamite.

  • Orioles' sweep sends Red Sox to 2nd 0-3 start ever in Fenway

    The early returns certainly look good for the Baltimore Orioles. For the Boston Red Sox, it looks a lot like last season. Boston fell to its first 0-3 start at Fenway Park since 1948 and the second ever for the Red Sox as Trey Mancini and Austin Hays hit two-run doubles during a seven-run third inning that carried the Orioles over Boston 11-3 Sunday.

  • Six Killed in Texas Murder-Suicide Carried Out by Brothers, Police Say

    Allen Police DepartmentTexas police checking a home early Monday made a horrifying discovery: six members of a family, spread across three generations, shot to death.What they learned next was just as shocking: It was a murder-suicide carried out by two brothers, one of whom posted the plan on social media.“Hey everyone. I killed myself and my family,” Farhan Towhid, 19, reportedly wrote in the note, which bragged about how easy it was for him and his 21-year-old brother Tarvin to buy guns.“If I’m going to die, I might as well get some attention.”If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.The slayings in Allen sent shockwaves through the tight-knit Bangladeshi American community to which the family belonged.“The mom always talked about the boys, how they’re good in studies, how they’re getting into good schools with scholarships,” Sahnewaz Hossain told the Dallas Morning News. “Every time I would come home, I’d tell my kids how good they were doing. They were a fun-loving, simple family.”The victims were identified as Towhidul Islam, 54; his wife, Iren Islam, 56; grandmother Altafun Nessa, 77; and Farbin Towhid, the twin sister of Farhan.“It looks like two teenage sons entered into an agreement that they were going to commit suicide and that they were going to take their family members with them,” Allen Police Sgt. John Felty told local radio station KRLD.Farhan apparently wrote a suicide note in Google Docs and posted it to his Instagram, several news outlets reported. In it, he said he and his older brother—both former students at the University of Texas at Austin—suffered from severe depression.The note—which includes bizarre references to the TV show The Office—claimed that the brothers decided to kill the rest of the family because they believed any surviving relatives would be “miserable” if the brothers only took their own lives.Police said they believe the shootings happened Saturday and someone who saw the note contacted authorities to request a check on the family. There was no record of any previous disturbances at the home.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mother, daughter die after car their plunges off California cliff

    Their SUV fell 100 feet as nearly a dozen onlookers watched, police said.

  • A breakdown of what's in Trump's new office - including a nearly hidden bottle that suggests he's drinking Coke despite calling for boycott

    The photo hid a slew of other Easter eggs in Trump's new office, including what appeared to be a miniature statue of Trump himself.

  • Piers Morgan suggested to Tucker Carlson that Meghan Markle may be 'completely delusional' while saying he really doesn't know or care

    Morgan spoke on camera for the first time since leaving his job, settling scores for over an hour on Fox's new streaming show "Tucker Carlson Today."