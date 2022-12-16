More than $1 million in grants awarded to support criminal justice progams

Dec. 16—EBENSBURG, Pa. — More than $1 million in state grant funding will be coming to Cambria County organizations to support criminal justice programs.

Rep. Frank Burns, announced more than $1.1 million in funding Thursday made available through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. The funding is intended to help fund police equipment, victims services and other criminal justice-related efforts.

"When I walked the streets of our communities earlier this year, I heard time and again that people didn't feel safe in their neighborhoods," Burns said in a press release. "As a legislator, I've always voted to support our police — and to be tough on crime. And as a founding member of the Blue Lives Matter Caucus, I'll continue to be a leading voice in our area — and on getting criminals off our streets."

The grants awarded included:$759,718 for Johnstown to fund equipment for the police department; $47,000 for the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center; $73,176 for Cambria County; and $233,985 for Victim Services Inc.

Diana Grosik, executive director of the child advocacy center, said that the allotment will cover operational costs for the center such as rent, utilities, insurance, IT support and accounting services.

"Receiving this grant allows us to continue to provide comprehensive services to child abuse victims and families in our community," she said.