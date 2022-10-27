More than $1 million in jewelry stolen from South Paterson store, police say

PATERSON — More than $1 million in jewelry was stolen from a store on Main Street in South Paterson on Tuesday afternoon by three men wearing masks and wielding handguns, police said.

The crime prompted Paterson police to deploy extra walking patrols in South Paterson on Thursday while Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale and Police Chief Engelbert Ribeiro visited every jeweler in the area as they organized a security meeting of those merchants at police headquarters.

The robbery happened at about 4 p.m. Tuesday at Paradise Jewelry, at Main Street and Delaware Avenue, when one of the gunmen came up behind a female store employee as she was entering the business using its security sensor system, police said.

The gunman forced his way into the store and quickly was joined by two accomplices, and the robbers smashed jewelry display cases and grabbed rings, bracelets and other items, police said.

Mohammad Sheikh, owner of Paradise Jewelry, said the robbers made off with half the items he had in the store, adding that the value of stolen jewelry likely will be significantly higher than the original $1 million estimate.

“It’s much more than that,” he said. “We're still doing inventory, but it looks like double or triple that.”

Sheikh said he needs to replace the glass cases, adding that he expects to reopen in a week or so.

“I grew up in Paterson. I was raised here. This is where my family lives,” he said. “The community has been very supportive in these difficult times. We’re going to stay in business in the city we love.”

Sheikh said he will recoup some of his losses through insurance.

“I’m just thankful nobody was hurt. That’s the important thing,” he said.

In addition to the female employee whom the first gunman confronted at the door, two workers were inside the store at the time of the robbery, police said.

Paradise Jewelry had been in business for about two years at a different location about two blocks north on Main Street, before moving to a bigger store in July.

Councilman Al Abdelaziz, who represents the 6th Ward, where the crime took place, said he was “shocked and angry” when he heard about the robbery.

“South Paterson is generally a very, very safe area,” the councilman said.

Mayor Andre Sayegh said he was still working on the details for the upcoming meeting with the South Paterson jewelers. Speziale said police would advise the business owners on ways to prevent such robberies.

“We’re not taking this lightly,” the public safety director said.

