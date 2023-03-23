More than 10 different brands of eye drops recalled
The eye drops were contaminated with an antibiotic-resistant form of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an aggressive bacterium, according to the CDC.
The eye drops were contaminated with an antibiotic-resistant form of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an aggressive bacterium, according to the CDC.
The CDC said recalled EzriCare and other eyedrops have been linked to more deaths and vision loss because rare bacterial infections.
At least eight people have gone blind and four people have had their eyeballs surgically removed, the CDC said.
The United States has issued a rare diplomatic rebuke to Israel, in a sign of the Biden administration’s growing frustration over moves by the country's far-right government to entrench control over the occupied West Bank.
Two more people have died this week after developing bacteria tied to recalled eye drops.
Two more deaths are now linked to rare strain of drug-resistant bacteria discovered recently in bottles of eye drops. Here to answer questions is Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of infectious diseases at Brigham and Women's Hospital.
San Diego researchers believe they’ve found a potential cure to a deadly type of bacteria that’s been linked to recalled eye drops.
The dancer recently shared an experience she had after coming out.
Candida Auris is a type of fungal infection that was first discovered in Japan in 2009 and has since spread to over 30 countries.
At a hearing meant to poke holes in the Biden administration's mass debt relief plan, both Republicans and Democrats agreed schools should have more skin in the game.
Police are looking for the 17-year-old suspected shooter accused of opening fire inside his high school.
The old cliché of ‘hub of the home’ is truer than ever – all life happens here, so even dedicated work stations are finding their way into modern kitchen layouts. Bringing in warmer wood tones, whether on cabinetry or timber flooring, can be a good compromise that will add warmth and character while still feeling fresh and modern.
More than 1,000 homes and apartments on Fort Myers Beach were “substantially damaged” in Hurricane Ian and now face demolition.
These 12 problem-solving products are game-changers, according to Homes & Gardens editors
If I just told you there was a wreck in the drive-thru at a Chick-fil-A, you probably wouldn’t have much of a reaction. I might get a disinterested, “Cool” out of you. At best, you might say, “I guess they should’ve gone to Popeyes.” After all, what’s the worst that can happen when cars are inching forward at incredibly low speeds? But what if I told you this particular crash ended with a pickup truck sitting on its roof? Suddenly, things get a lot more interesting.
STORY: Fox News was met with a skeptical judge Tuesday as the U.S. network tried to avoid the defamation trial it faces from Dominion Voting Systems. It’s one of the most closely watched media trials in years. And both sides had been hoping for a quick ruling without a jury over Dominion’s $1.6 billion lawsuit. The company alleges Fox ruined its reputation as an election tech provider by knowingly airing vote-rigging claims that the network knew were false. However judge Eric M. Davis said in a Delaware hearing that he was still deciding whether or not to issue a summary judgment. He questioned the Fox legal team about its argument of ‘neutral reporting’ privilege, where they say the network aired former President Donald Trump’s claims about the 2020 election in pursuit of ratings.Despite knowing they were not true. Roy Gutterman is a communications law expert and associate professor at Syracuse University. He says any outcome in the case may have major effects. "This case has implications for all the parties involved. The plaintiff here certainly has a legitimate argument to make that its business was being impuned with allegations of election fraud. If that is your bread and butter, if that is your sole business, you can certainly understand how these allegations could harm their reputation. We all have reputations that we're concerned about. From the media standpoint, Fox, this could be a credibility issue with Fox, that they're putting things on the air perhaps to placate their viewers, rather than adhere to the truth." Dominion for its part must prove Fox knew what it was doing by a legal standard called ‘actual malice.’ While on Tuesday Fox lawyer Erin Murphy argued that reasonable viewers understood that the claims Fox aired were just allegations. Fox also argues the impact of election coverage on Dominion’s business was minimal, citing a December 2020 email in which the Dominion’s CEO said, “no customer cares about the media.” The pretrial hearing is due to resume on Wednesday, and the trial itself is set to start on April 17.
Doctors are assuring the public that it’s not going to take over the world and kill us all, but it is something we need to be aware of.
Moreau was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019 and played four seasons with the team before entering free agency this offseason
The death toll of an outbreak linked to contaminated recalled eye drops has risen and more people have lost their vision. According to an update issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, the number of deaths has risen from one -- which occurred in Washington state -- to three. The CDC did not provide any information in its update about the affected patients including names, ages, sexes or where they live.
A new study shows erythritol may be linked to heart problems — and unfortunately, that may not the only issue. Here's what to know.
On top of all of the iPhone accessibility features, Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson highlights three features to make your texting and selection of items easier and faster.