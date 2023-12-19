More than $10 million in cocaine, meth found in jalapeño paste shipment, federal officials say

A shipment of jalapeño paste was found to contain $10 million worth of cocaine and methamphetamines when U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents inspected at the U.S.-Mexico border crossing in San Diego last week, customs officials said.

Agents seized nearly 350 packages of jalapeno paste at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility on Dec 13, which contained more than 3,000 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 500 pounds of cocaine, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release.

In total, 332 packages of methamphetamine and cocaine weighing 3,684 pounds were seized from the shipment, the CPD said.

A 28-year-old man was caught driving a commercial tractor-trailer carrying narcotics and jalapeño paste, according to border officials. They say the man had a valid border crossing card.

After the first inspection of the vehicle and the shipment, officials brought out their K-9 unit, who alerted them to check the shipment more closely.

After conducting a thorough inspection, CBP officers were able to locate and remove 349 packages of suspicious jalapeno paste from large containers. Upon testing the contents of these packages, it was determined that they contained a total of 3,161.43 pounds of methamphetamine and 522.50 pounds of cocaine.

"Our K-9 teams are an invaluable component of our counter-narcotics operations, providing a reliable and unequalled mobile detection capability," said Rosa Hernandez, Otay Mesa Port Director.

The truck driver was taken into custody and handed over to Homeland Security Investigations. Federal agents estimated the drugs have a street value of $10,430,000.

More drug busts in Calif. this month

Earlier this month, in six separate incidents in San Diego, the U.S. Coast Guard confiscated over $239 million worth of cocaine.

Last month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over 14,000 pounds of narcotics at California's land ports of entry, leading to a series of successful drug busts.

And off-shore in November, the Coast Guard Cutter Waesche recovered the largest seizure on November 20, which weighed more than 5,500 pounds and was found on a narco-submarine.

Drugs seized at the border

According to the CBP's data for fiscal year 2023, which ended goes through September:

February saw the most seizures, with nearly 70,000 pounds

April saw the fewest, with 35,500 pounds

Marijuana was the leading type of drug seized, with 150,000 pounds confiscated

Methamphetamine 140,000 pounds

Cocaine: 81,000 pounds

Fentanyl: 27,000 pounds

