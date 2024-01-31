More than $100,000 raised for Hendersonville tornado victims

TechCrunch

SaaS needs a new data system. Co-founded by Sriram Subramanian, the former head of cloud engineering at Confluent, and Gwen Shapira, the former engineering lead for the Kafka team at Confluent, Nile is building this new data solution with built-in support for multi-tenancy as its core primitives. "While my team built the multi-tenant product for Confluent, it didn't dawn on me that this is something that every SaaS in the world is multi-tenant, everyone needs to handle multi-tenant data -- and we have to keep building these things from scratch because there is no existing system that does it," Shapira told me.