More than $100,000 worth of family heirlooms stolen from antiques store in Cobb County

A theft at a Cobb County antique store led to more than $100,000 worth of family jewelry being stolen, according to the victim of this theft.

Now, there’s a $2,500 reward for information that will lead to the arrest of these thieves.

They are accused of working together to steal family jewels from a case inside the Big Shanty Antique Mall in Cobb.

The thieves are accused of stealing precious jewels that have been in Kevin Kellogg’s family for more than 100 years.

“There’s a security camera right there that also catches them from the front really well,” Kellogg told Channel 2′s Michele Newell, showing her the security cameras.

Security cameras from every angle show the heist go down. First, you see a woman on the phone with someone in the showcase room.

Then, a man looks directly into a security camera before entering the room to join the woman.

Kellogg says the woman left the room, to distract the clerk.

Minutes later, Kellogg said a man was seen on video stealing the jewels. Kellogg said the jewelry stolen is worth just over $100,000.

Kellogg said the couple walked around the store and even said thank you before they got away.

The victim said his parents are in their 90s. He said he hasn’t told them about this and he’s making sure they don’t watch the news because it will break their hearts.

Kellogg said he is retired, so the money he makes from the jewels goes towards his kids’ college tuition.

If you have any information at all about these suspects, call police.

