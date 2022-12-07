More than 100 accused Atlanta street racers chose between plea deal or harsher punishment

Dozens of accused street racers were given an opportunity to enter a plea Wednesday at the Fulton County Courthouse.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was at the courthouse Wednesday and said some of the accused street racers accepted responsibility and took the plea deal offered by Fulton County Solicitor General Keith Gammage.

“It’s a lower offer,” Gammage said. “It’s still a tough fine, but it is given accountability and some responsibility being taken today.”

Gammage said he sent out a letter to over a hundred defendants that asked them to accept a plea or face harsher punishment.

The letter comes after over a dozen people were arrested over the past few months for street racing as Atlanta leaders work to crack down on street racing, reckless driving and intersection takeovers.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones watched accused street racer Dylan Wood take a plea.

Prosecutors said Wood was going 91 miles per hour on I-75 at Howell Mill when officers stopped him.

Wood was charged with one count of speeding, one count of reckless driving, and one count of racing.

In addition, instead of up to 12 months in jail and up to a $5,000 fine, Wood was fined $1,200. Officials added that Wood’s probation would also be suspended upon payment.

Officials told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that other accused street races pleaded no contest, and some didn’t show up.

