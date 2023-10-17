More than 100 bipartisan lawmakers demand aggressive financial sanctions on Iran

More than 100 bipartisan lawmakers penned a letter to President Biden on Monday calling on him to impose the maximum possible sanctions on Iran over its role in funding Hamas and outlining additional steps to bolster support for Israel’s security.

The letter — led by Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), Don Bacon (R-Neb.), Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) and Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) — thanked Biden for his “unwavering support” for Israel and pledged the lawmakers would “support any additional Administration measures to ensure Israel has every tool available to defeat radical terror.”

“Iran must be held fully accountable for its continued role in funding Hamas and Islamic terror. We urge the Administration to take all necessary steps to cut off Iranian funding sources. This includes maximum enforcement of all U.S. sanctions, and taking any and all steps to end Iran’s oil trade to China, which currently brings in $150 million per day in revenue,” wrote the 113 House members, who comprise 63 Democrats and 50 Republicans.

The members also warned that United Nations ballistic missile sanctions on Iran will expire Wednesday, saying, “This cannot be allowed to happen.” They urged the Biden administration to work with European allies to reimplement snapback sanctions on Iran at the U.N. Security Council.

They also called on the Biden administration to put “significant pressure” on Qatar and Turkey “to cease their support for Hamas and expel Hamas leadership that they host.”

“We are writing at a time of immense difficulty and sorrow for Israel and the Jewish people with a desire to reaffirm our support for the U.S.-Israel alliance at a moment when our ally depends on American support the most,” they wrote.

The letter comes just over a week after Hamas launched a surprise attack on the southern border of Israel, killing more than 1,400 Israelis and taking nearly 200 people hostage. The Palestinian Ministry of Health estimated that more than 2,700 Palestinians have died amid the barrage of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

