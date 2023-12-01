More than 100 canisters of nitrous oxide dumped

More than 100 catering-sized cannisters of nitrous oxide have been cleared from a Stoke-on-Trent street among tonnes of illegally dumped waste.

The city council said the discovery of the 30cm-long tanks on Pyenest Street, in Hanley, led to concerns of anti-social behaviour.

Possession and sale of nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, for recreational purposes is now a criminal offence.

However, they are widely and legitimately used within the catering industry.

It took two days to clear the street and surrounding area of rubbish, with 16 tonnes of waste removed at a cost of more than £3,200, said the city council.

Three fixed penalties had been issued for fly-tipping there in recent months, and residents were being urged to raise concerns about illegal dumping and anti-social behaviour.

The local authority is working closely with Staffordshire Police to monitor the site, said councillor Amjid Wazir.

"Our message remains clear, there is no place for illegal dumping in our towns," he said.