More than 100 cars broken into at Atlanta apartment complex, police investigating

Atlanta police are investigating a long list of car break-ins that happened at one apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the Mariposa Lofts on Montag Circle around 7 a.m. where they found dozens of cars broken into.

Police say that when they responded, they found more than 100 cars that had been broken into, one of which was an APD patrol vehicle.

Channel 2 Action News crews saw cars inside and around the parking garage that had been broken into and damaged.

Nicholas Ward told a Channel 2 Action News photographer that this was the third time in ten months his vehicles had been broken into or stolen. Ward says his motorcycle was stolen from the garage in October, his car was broken into last month and now his wife’s car has been broken into.

“I’m very upset. This is the third incident,” he said. “I understand things happen, but I’d like to see some action.”

Investigators say at least two firearms were stolen from the cars that were broken into, but confirmed no firearms were taken from the patrol vehicle.

Details on possible suspects or motives have not been released.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Mariposa Lofts for a comment, but has not yet heard back.

