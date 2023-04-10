More than 100 cars at Fresno sideshow, police say. Arrests, tickets, impounds follow

Fresno law enforcement cited more than 168 people and impounded dozens of cars after breaking up multiple sideshows late Sunday.

Police did not disclose all of the locations where the reckless driving occurred, but in perhaps the largest single event on Sunday more than 100 cars blocked the intersection of Dan Ronquillo Drive and Roeding Drive, according to police.

Fresno Police Traffic Unit and California Highway Patrol broke that sideshow up about 10 p.m., Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said.

At least 36 vehicles were impounded for 30 days from that sideshow and the drivers were issued citations for reckless driving and aiding and abetting, police said.

Officers patrolled other known hotspots for sideshows and towed 60 vehicles, arrested eight DUI drivers, issued 50 tickets related to reckless driving and made one felony arrest for evading, police said.