More than 100 drivers stopped during one-day enforcement detail

Jun. 30—More than 100 drivers were stopped Tuesday during a joint traffic enforcement detail focused in high-crash and heavy traffic areas around Montgomery County.

Of those cited, more than one-third of motorists were driving at 20 mph or more above the posted speed limit, according to results released Thursday afternoon by the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Dayton Post.

The enforcement detail, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday on areas along Interstate 75, U.S. 35 and state Routes 4 and 49, focused on crash-causing behavior — such as reckless driving, impaired driving, speeding and seat belt violations.

There were 113 traffic stops with 85 citations and 41 warnings issued.

The citations included 31 for speeding more than 20 mph; eight for speeding less than 20 mph; 18 adult seat belt violations; one child restraint violation; 16 driving under suspension; eight no operator's license; two distracted driving violations; one equipment violation; plus one felony arrest, the patrol stated.

The Dayton Police Department, Huber Heights Police Division, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Moraine Police Division, Riverside Police Department, Trotwood Police Department and the Vandalia Division of Police also participated in the enforcement effort aimed at reducing fatal and injury crashes and educating motorists.