More than 100 employers to attend Tri-Base Job Fair at Naval Station Mayport

Naval Station Mayport is set to host this year’s Tri-Base Job Fair on Tue., March 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More than 100 companies are planning to attend this year’s hiring event.

“Number one worry military folks have is the transition to civilian life,” a spokesperson for Naval Station Mayport said about the importance of the job fair.

Those planning on attending will have an opportunity to network so bring your resume copies and your IDs.

Active duty military, separating, retiring, or retired service members, military spouses and dependents, and National Guard and Reservists are all invited to attend.

The job fair is scheduled to take place at the University of North Florida. It will be held at the Adam W. Herbert Univ. Center on 12000 Alumni Dr.

For more information, you are asked to contact 904-270-6600 X1722/1308.

