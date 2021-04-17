More than 100 gather in Raleigh for a second night of protests against police violence

More than 100 gather in Raleigh for a second night of protests against police violence

Andrew Carter, Adam Wagner
More than 100 people have gathered in front of the North Carolina Executive Mansion in Raleigh in a second night of protests against police violence, days before a verdict is expected in the murder trial of a Minneapolis police officer in the death of George Floyd.

The crowd blocked traffic downtown, chanting “Get out of your cars and into the streets” and “No justice, no peace.”

They chanted the names of Adam Toledo and Daunte Wright.

Body camera footage released in Chicago Thursday showed Toledo, a 13-year-old boy, complying with an officer’s commands and raising his hands in the moment before a Chicago police officer fatally shot him during a March foot chase. The video release came days after a suburban Minneapolis police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Wright during a traffic stop when, police say, an officer confused her firearm for a taser.

Both incidents happened even as Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, stands trial on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges in the May 2020 death of George Floyd. The incident — and a video that showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck as bystanders pleaded for him to release Floyd — sparked weeks of protests against police conduct throughout the country last summer, including in the Raleigh and Durham.

Protesters calling for police reform have often simultaneously advocated for the rights of marginalized groups.

Earlier Saturday, about 200 protesters marched through downtown Raleigh, demonstrating against a proposed North Carolina bill that would make it illegal for doctors to provide gender-confirming treatment for transgender people younger than 21.

Three Republican lawmakers introduced Senate Bill 514 earlier this month. If it becomes law, North Carolina doctors would be barred from providing gender-reassignment surgery, puberty blockers or hormone treatment to transgender teens and young adults.

Protesters met near the State Capitol on Saturday afternoon and marched peacefully through downtown in opposition to Senate Bill 514. They chanted “take our healthcare, take our lives” as they marched and decried transphobia in government and policy-making.

Another bill, Senate Bill 515, the “Health Care Heroes Conscience Protection Act,” would allow doctors, health care institutions, insurance companies and other medical practitioners to refuse health care service to someone based on their own “religious, moral, ethical or philosophical beliefs or principles,” The News & Observer has previously reported.

A third piece of proposed legislation, House Bill 358, would prevent transgender girls and women from participating in women’s sports in North Carolina middle schools, high schools and colleges.

After a lap around several city blocks, the protesters stopped in a courtyard across from the North Carolina Legislative Building, where the organizers offered those in attendance a chance to tell their stories. Several transgender people spoke of how S514 might affect them — or how it would have if they were younger.

One of the speakers was a transgender woman, 25, who said she began hormone treatment when she was 19.”With this bill I often think about how it would’ve affected me had it been introduced at the beginning stages of my transition,” she said. “And, it just breaks my heart. Because why — why would you want to stop people from being who they are?”

A 13-year-old transgender boy spoke about how the government was trying to take away his right to be who he is, openly, by denying him the ability to pursue treatment in North Carolina.

“I can’t wait eight years” for gender-confirming treatment, he said. “I just can’t do that.”

During protests on Friday, more than 100 people gathered in Durham to protest against injustices against people of color and transgender people. The News & Observer reported that Friday’s protesters in Durham carried signs that read “trans power,” and “stop killing us.”

The protests were in reaction to a pair of recent incidents where police officers fatally shot young men of color: 20-year-old Daunte Wright in a Minneapolis suburb and 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Chicago.

Marchers also pointed to the murder of Jaida Peterson, a Black transgender woman who was found shot in a Charlotte hotel room earlier this month. Friday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested two men and charged them in the murders of Peterson and another transgender Black transgender woman, according to The Charlotte Observer.

In Raleigh on Friday, a few dozen people gathered outside of the Executive Mansion, according to The News & Observer, before marching through downtown and calling for law enforcement accountability.

